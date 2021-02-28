In college baseball
The California University Vulcans received another sterling pitching performance and scored seven-unanswered runs on Saturday afternoon while claiming a 7-1 win over Wheeling in non-conference play at Wild Things Park.
With the victory, Cal improves to 2-0 this season after allowing just two total runs in 18 innings. Meanwhile, the Cardinals stand at 0-2 overall after holding a 9-4 mark last year before the campaign was halted.
Junior Dylan Brosky earned the win after yielding one run (earned) on three hits and two walks in 5.0 innings (76 pitches). He now holds a 2.31 ERA with nine strikeouts in three career appearances against Wheeling. The trio of sophomore Devin Foster, freshman Jackson Miller and junior Patrick Gumto combined to toss four scoreless innings of relief on Saturday with Gumto tallying four strikeouts in 2.0 innings.
In tennis
The California University Vulcans opened the season with a 7-0 loss against West Liberty at Wheeling Park on Saturday evening.
With the loss, the Vulcans tennis team begins the campaign with a 0-1 mark. Meanwhile, West Liberty starts the year with a 1-0 record after being tabbed third in the preseason Mountain East Conference (MEC) poll.
The Hilltoppers earned the doubles point on Saturday by winning all three matches. At the first position, senior Laura Vargas and freshman Carmen Duran suffered a 6-2 loss to Gemma Cliffe and Ishika Agarwal. Senior Charlie Gallagher and junior Fallon Winseck dropped a 6-3 contest at second doubles to Luisa Agudelo and Jaqueline Paris-Aceves. At the third slot, junior Julia McDaniel and freshman Kylie Feltenberger fell by a 6-0 margin against Nathalia Valencia and Alexandra Olson.
In water polo
The Washington & Jefferson College men’s water polo team traveled to Gannon University to compete in the Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference Western Region Championships.
The Presidents earned the No. 5 seed in the six-team event, the Presidents squared off with top-seeded McKendree and fourth-seeded Mercyhurst in day one action. The Presidents dropped a back and forth high scoring contest by a 25-24 score on Sunday to Salem University.
In college cross countryThe Waynesburg University men’s cross country team opened its 2020-21 schedule at Saturday’s Saint Vincent College Invitational. The Yellow Jackets finished fifth in the 10-team field.
Waynesburg was paced by sophomore Jac Cokley, who posted the number-10 time of 17:06.19. Freshman Andrew Kasper had a successful collegiate debut by placing 18th with a mark of 17:26.18. The Jackets added a third top-20 effort thanks to senior Matt Durgin, after he crossed the finish line in 17:29.38, which was good for 20th place.
Waynesburg’s top five was completed by freshmen Trevor Verkleeren and Matthew Shank. Verkleeren placed 34th with a time of 18:45.36, while Shank crossed the finish line in 19:15.78, the number-39 time of the event.
- The Washington & Jefferson College men’s cross country team opened its 2020-21 campaign with a third-place team finish at the Saint Vincent Invitational on Saturday.
All 10 Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) cross country teams were at Saint Vincent to open the three meet season. Meet host Saint Vincent finished first with a team score of 30, followed by PAC newcomer Franciscan (44). The Presidents’ team score of 100 edged Geneva by five points.
Senior Parker Laughlin led the Presidents with a 17:11.41 effort on the 5K course to finish 11th. Reigning PAC Rookie of the Year Paul Collier took 12th at 17:18.45