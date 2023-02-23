Kocan added to Big 33
Andrew Kocan, a 6-4, 276-pound offensive lineman from Canon-McMillan High School. has been added to the big 33 football roster.
Kocan, who will attend the Virginia Military Institute this fall, was added along with Anthony Caccese of Exeter.
The two offensive linemen replace Mike Dincher of State College and Gabe Arena of bishop McDevitt, who both pulled out of the game.
The game is set for Sunday, May 28, at Bishop McDevitt High School.
