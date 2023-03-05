PIAA releases sites
PIAA releases sites
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: March 6, 2023 @ 12:27 am
The PIAA has released sites, dates and time for the first round of its basketball playoffs/
South Fayette, fifth-place finisher in District 7, travels to Erie to take on Cathedral Prep at the Hagerty Family Events Center, at 7:30 p.m., Friday.
South Fayette, the District 7 champion, hosts West York, 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Washington & Jefferson College baseball team traveled to Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday for a non-conference doubleheader. The Presidents claimed a 10-1 victory in game two to earn a split after falling in game one by a 9-1 score to the Spartans.
The split puts W&J at 5-2 overall while CWRU is now 4-4 in 2023.
The Washington & Jefferson College women’s lacrosse team dropped a 22-11 decision on the road to host Kenyon College Saturday afternoon in a non-conference match.
The matchup pitted a pair of NCAA Tournament qualifiers from 2022. The score was even at 4-4 after a back and forth first quarter. However, the host Owls tallied eight of the 10 second quarter goals to put distance between themselves and the Presidents.
Kenyon outscored W&J by a 10-5 margin over the final 30 minutes.
The Washington & Jefferson College men’s lacrosse team used a strong all-around effort to earn a 10-3 victory over host Heidelberg University Saturday afternoon at Hoernemann Stadium.
The Presidents limited the opportunities for Heidelberg in the victory. W&J jumped out to an early 2-0 lead. W&J used first quarter goals by Parker Lucas and Zach Mey as they each found the back of the net.
The Washington & Jefferson College women’s water polo team dropped a pair of matches Saturday at Wittenberg University.
The Presidents fell by a 10-5 score to Division II Mercyhurst University. In the nightcap, the Presidents dropped a 12-8 decision to the host Tigers.
