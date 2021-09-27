Cross country
The Washington & Jefferson men’s team traveled to Lock Haven on Saturday to compete in the Lock Haven Invitational. W&J placed 13th out of 20 teams, including several Division II schools.
Freshman Julian Paul continued his strong season by leading the Presidents on the 8K course. Paul took 79th place amongst the 289-runner field with a time of 27:00.5.
Men’s soccer
Five different players scored goals, and junior Jake Nebinski collected two assists, as California opened PSAC West action with a 5-0 victory at Pitt-Johnstown on Saturday.
The Vulcans improved to 1-4-1 with a 1-0-0 mark in divisional play. The five goals by the Vulcans are the most in a league match since 2016.
Women’s soccer
A goal in the 42nd minute was the difference as visiting John Carroll beat the Washington & Jefferson 1-0 score Saturday afternoon at Alexandre Stadium.
n California was blanked 3-0 by Slippery Rock on Saturday in PSAC West action at the Phillipsburg Soccer Facility.
Girls soccer
Waynesburg’s Ashlyn basinger was too much for visiting Bentworth on mday night as she scored four goals, powering the Raiders to a 5-3 victory in a non-section match.
Emily Mahle had the other goal for Waynesburg, which improved to 3-4 overall.
n Jillian Marvin had two goals, including the game winner in the first overtime, to lead Peters Township to a 2-1 victory over Upper St. Clair in Class 4 A Section 2. The Indians improve to 4-1-2 in section and 6-2-2 overall. USC slips to .500 at 3-3-1 in section and 4-4-1 overall.
n McGuffey scored pair of second-half goals to win at Carlynton, 2-0, in a non-section match.
Lydia Henderson and Sensi Yendell scored the goals that helped the Highlanders imrpove thei record to reach the .500 mark at 4-4. Carlynton is 0-8.
n Powered by jackie Fleissner’s two goals, Canon-McMillan rolled to a 3-0 win over vsiiting Montour in a non-section match Monday night.
Lexi Twaddle had the other goal for the Big Macs (5-4) while C-M used three goalkeepers: Cianna Butera, Gianna Conti and Nadia McGee.
n Casey Breier and CeCe Scott had two goals each, and Bliss Plummer and Jillian Marvin also contributed goals as Peters Township defeated Canon-McMillan 6-1 Saturday.
Assists for Peters Township were by Scott (two), Breier, Marvin, Brooke Opferman and Lexi Pirosko.
n Brownsville defeated California 3-2. Evan Robison and Darryl Ray had goals for the Trojans.
n Tessa Charpentier had a trick in Bentworth’s 3-1 win over Beth-Center. Taylor Leonetti had three assists.
n South Fayette shut out Chartiers Valley, 3-0.
• In Section 2 of Class 3A, Trinity downed Ringgold, 2-1. Alyssa Clutter had both goals for the Hillers.
Ringold’s goal was scored by Elizabeth Wilson.
Boys soccer
Bentworth pulled away in the second half to defeat visiting Brentwood 4-1 on Monday.
Ryan Colbert led the way for the Bearcats, who remain undefeated in Class A Section 4, by scoring two goals and assisting on another. John Scott had a goal and an assist and Christian Hare tallied one goal.
Bentworth improves to 5-0-1 in the section and 9-1-1 overall.
n McGuffey got everyone involved and rolled to a 10-0 win at Southmoreland in Class 2A Section 3.
The Highlanders received a hat trick from Larry Goodman and a two-goal performance from Dylan Stewart, accounting for half of McGuffey’s offensive output. Ethan Wise, Anthony Zatta, Rocco Deluca, Ayden Rutan and Braden Baxendell scored the other goals for McGuffey (4-1-1, 5-1-1) ahead of its key section matchup Wednesday against Charleroi.
n Julian Hays scored twice as Bentworth defeated Bishop Canevin, 5-1, on Saturday.
Ryan Colbert, John Scott and Jerzy Timlin each scored one goal for the Bearcats. Assists were contributed by Christian Hete, Jerzy Timlin, Coltyn Lusk and Landan Urcho.
In the NBA
Sharpshooting forward Michael Porter Jr. has agreed to a five-year maximum extension with the Denver Nuggets that could be worth up to $207 million.
His agent, Mark Bartelstein, confirmed the deal to the Associated Press on Monday. Porter’s agreement would be worth at least $173 million over five years and could rise to the supermax level of $207 million over that span if he reaches certain criteria this season.