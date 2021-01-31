In basketball
Jackson LaRocka had his third straight game where he passed his career high in scoring points as Burgettstown downed Waynesburg, 70-53, Saturday.
LaRocka scored 31 points against Burgettstown after hitting 23 against Avella on Tuesday and 28 on Sto-Rox on Friday.
LaRocka was one of four players in double figures against Waynesburg. Nathan Klodowski had 14 points, Caleb Russell chipped in with 11 and Nate Kotouch added 10
Chase Henkins led Waynesburg with 17 points and Sam Harman added 11.
n Four players scored in double figures to help South Fayette rout South Park 74-25 Saturday.
Maddie Webber led the way with 15 points, Jessica Stabile chipped in with 12, Lainey Yater 11 and Giuliana Gaetano 11.
n Dynasty Shegog scored a game-high 18 points as Gateway defeated Canon-McMillan, 56-39, Saturday.
Marina Grado added 11 points for the Gators, who led 28-16 at halftime.
Stellanie Loutsion and Brigid Torpey each added 12 points.
n Trinity rallied from a slow start and Ben Hardy hit a jump shot with 25 seconds left to beat Bethel Park, 52-51, Saturday in a non-section game.
The Hillers (5-3) trailed BP 15-5 after one quarter but clawed back to 41-38 after three.
Conner Roberts led the Hillers with 18 points and Michael Dunn had a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Dolan Walso had a game-high 25 points.
Phillies sign Gregorius
The Philadelphia Phillies and shortstop Didi Gregorius have agreed on a two-year, $28 million contract, according to a person familiar with the deal.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the deal is pending Gregorius passing a physical.
Gregorius, who turns 31 next month, batted .284 with 10 homers, 40 RBIs and an .827 OPS in 60 games in his first season with the Phillies.
Gregorius hit .274 and averaged 20 homers and 75 RBIs over four seasons with the Yankees between 2015-18. He hit 16 homers and drove in 61 runs in 82 games in 2019 after Tommy John surgery on Oct. 17, 2018, to repair a torn elbow ligament.
The Phillies signed two-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto to a five-year, $115.5 million deal earlier in the week.
Cubs sign former Pirates picture
Right-hander Trevor Williams agreed to a one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, giving the NL Central champions another option for the back end of their rotation.
A person familiar with the situation confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract is pending a physical.
The 28-year-old Williams was designated for assignment by Pittsburgh after he went 2-8 with a 6.18 ERA in 11 starts during the pandemic-shortened season.
Williams, a second-round pick by Miami in the 2013 draft, broke into the majors in 2016 and spent his first five seasons with the Pirates. He had his best year in 2018, going 14-10 with a 3.11 ERA in 31 starts.
He has a 31-37 record with a 4.43 ERA in 106 career games, including 94 starts.
Chicago’s rotation will have a different look next season after it traded Yu Darvish to San Diego in December and Jon Lester departed in free agency. Williams could compete for one of the last two spots behind Kyle Hendricks, Zach Davies and Alec Mills.
Erickson charged with reckless driving
Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Scott Erickson has been charged with reckless driving in connection to a hit-and-run in Southern California that killed two boys last year.
The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office said Erickson, 52, was charged Wednesday with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving.
Investigators told KABC-TV he was racing with Rebecca Grossman on Sept. 29, moments before she struck and killed 11-year-old Mark Iskander and his 8-year-old brother Jacob as they crossed the street in Westlake Village, a suburb 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.
The boys were crossing the street in a marked crosswalk with their parents.
Prosecutors alleged that Grossman continued driving, eventually stopping about a quarter-mile from the crash scene.
Grossman, 57, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and hit-and-run driving resulting in death. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 34 years to life in state prison.
Grossman, a philanthropist whose Grossman Burn Foundation supports burn survivors, is free on $2 million bail.
Erickson is scheduled to be arraigned March 16. A call to a number listed for him went unanswered.
Besides pitching for the Dodgers, he played for the Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees from 1991 to 2006.