Meloche diagnosed with leukemia
Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III announced Sunday that he has been diagnosed with a form of leukemia.
In a statement posted on the Texans’ Twitter account, Metchie says he is getting treatment for acute promyelocytic leukemia, “the most curable form,” and expects “to make a recovery at a later point in time.”
“As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season,” Metchie said. “My main focus will be on my health and recovery. ... I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever.”
Metchie went 44th in the first round of this year’s NFL draft out of Alabama, where he had 96 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns last season for the Crimson Tide. He tore his left ACL during the SEC Conference Championship game. In 2020, he had 55 receptions for 916 yards.
Willis signs deal
The Tennessee Titans have wrapped up the last of their nine-man draft class just ahead of training camp by agreeing to terms on a multi-year contract with quarterback Malik Willis.
The Titans announced the deal Saturday, a day after agreeing to terms with their second-round selection, cornerback Roger McCreary.
The 6-foot-1, 219-pound Willis was the Titans’ second pick in the third round at No. 86 overall. He also was the third quarterback taken overall in the April draft, and he was the highest quarterback drafted by Tennessee since taking Marcus Mariota at No. 2 overall in 2015.
The Atlanta native started his career at Auburn before transferring to Liberty for his final two seasons. Willis wound up playing in 38 games and threw for 5,176 yards and 48 touchdowns. In 2021, he was responsible for 65.9% of Liberty’s total offense, throwing for 2,857 yards and 27 TDs and rushing for 878 yards and 13 more TDs.
Calgary signs, trade
Matthew Tkachuk and Jonathan Huberdeau had the best years of their career this past season.
And now they’re changing places in an NHL blockbuster.
Tkachuk was traded to the Florida Panthers on Friday night, with Huberdeau part of the haul that is going to the Calgary Flames for the power forward. Florida also sent defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, prospect Cole Schwindt and a lottery-protected first-round selection in the 2025 NHL draft.
As part of the move, Tkachuk is under contract with Florida through the 2029-30 season now as well, the Panthers said; a person familiar with the terms said it was worth $76 million over those eight years, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not yet announced it publicly. Tkachuk decided earlier in the week that he would not accept a long-term deal to stay in Calgary – which immediately led to trade talks and no shortage of suitors around the NHL wanting to land him.
The Panthers, a team that won the President’s Trophy this past season for having the NHL’s best regular-season record, apparently wanted him more than most.
They gave up a package headlined by Huberdeau, Florida’s career leader in games, assists and points, to make it happen. The move also breaks up one of the top duos in hockey, after Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov formed a 1-2 punch like few others with Florida in recent years.
But it never translated into the type of playoff success that Florida is seeking. The Panthers won a playoff series this past season for the first time since 1996, then got swept by Tampa Bay in the second round and scored only three goals in those four games.