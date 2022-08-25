Monongahela residents win
pool world championship
A group of Monongahela residents dubbed Triple Threat won the American Poolplayers Association's World 8-ball championship, collecting $30,000.
Triple Threat was one of 718 teams to qualify for the championship held Aug 4-9 at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.
Team members include: Bryan Carter, Gregory Mast, Zachary Hostovich, David Ekves, James Bongiorno, Chuck Pergola and Shaune Kraizel.
The teammates are members of the APA Pool League in Monongahela.
The championship match was livestreamed and can be viewed at the YouTube channel for 2022 APA World Pool Championships - 8-Ball World Championship Final.
The World 8-Ball Championship was part of the APA's World Championships which featured nearly 14,000 players and more than $1.2 million in prize money.
APA, based in Lake Saint Louis, Missouri, sanctions the world's largest amateur pool league, known as the APA Pool League throughout the United States, and as the Canadian Pool League in Canada.
Nearly 250,000 members compete in weekly 8-Ball and 9-Ball League play.
Team Penske extends Logano
Team Penske signed Joey Logano to a long-term contract extension that locks down both the 2018 NASCAR champion and teammate Ryan Blaney for the next several years.
Blaney got a contract extension last week, and Logano's has been finalized to keep him in the No. 22 Ford.
“Over the last 10 years Joey has become such an important part of Team Penske and we know he will continue to be a leader and a winner with the No. 22 Ford team well into the future,” said team owner Roger Penske. “Joey is a great champion of our sport and we are proud of how he continues to produce for our team and represent all of our partners."
Logano joined Team Penske ahead of the 2013 season after he was dumped by Joe Gibbs Racing over lack of performance. But he's flourished at Penske and won 27 Cup races, including the 2015 Daytona 500, the 2016 NASCAR All-Star race, the 2021 Bristol Dirt race and the first Next Gen race in the January exhibition at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Brissett finally gets to play
Jacoby Brissett will finally make his delayed debut for the Browns.
The veteran quarterback, set to fill in as Cleveland's starter while Deshaun Watson serves his upcoming 11-game NFL suspension, will start Saturday night's exhibition finale against the Chicago Bears.
Brissett has yet to see any action during the preseason but will finally get some snaps with the first-team offense in a game setting. Coach Kevin Stefanski doesn't know exactly how long Brissett and Cleveland's other starters will be on the field.
“We want to see what we do in the drives that Jacoby’s in there,” Stefanski said. "If we feel like he needs more time, if we feel like he needs certain plays full speed in the game setting, we’ll do that. But it’s just a constant communication with the coaches to make sure we get what we need.”
Earlier this week, Bears coach Matt Eberflus said his starters will play “up to a half.”
Harper returns
Reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper is set to start for the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night, just two months after having his left thumb broken by a pitch.
Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson announced Harper’s impending return from the injured list Thursday after consulting with the star.
“One, you get a great hitter back,” Thomson said before a game against Cincinnati. “But he’s also healthy. That’s really important to us. To get another batter in that lineup makes a lot (of difference) … everyone knows how great a hitter he is."
