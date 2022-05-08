In college lacrosse
Top-seeded Washington & Jefferson College earned a 13-5 victory over No. 2 Grove City College in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Women’s Lacrosse Championship Tournament title game Saturday afternoon at Alexandre Stadium in Washington.
The PAC Championship Tournament title was the second straight for W&J.
As the winner of the PAC Championship Tournament, W&J will receive the conference’s automatic-qualifying bid to the Division III Championship. Thirty-two conferences have been granted automatic qualification (Pool A) for this year’s championship. The 46-team field for this year’s Division III Championship is scheduled to be announced Monday, May 9. First and second round games are scheduled for Saturday-Sunday, May 14-15.
n Top-seeded Grove City College won the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Men’s Lacrosse Championship Tournament title with Saturday night’s 17-4 victory over No. 2 Saint Vincent College at Robert E. Thorn Field in Grove City.
The conference championship is the third straight for Grove City (15-4). Saint Vincent (13-2) was appearing in the league’s title game for the first time in program history.
In college baseball
The Washington & Jefferson baseball team used strong pitching and timely hitting to secure a Presidents’ Athletic Conference doubleheader sweep at Westminster College Saturday afternoon. W&J took game one 3-0 before securing a 5-3 victory in game two.
n The California University Vulcans secured a berth to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Tournament with a doubleheader sweep over defending-regional champion Seton Hill in divisional play on Saturday afternoon at Wild Things Park, winning 7-5 and 4-3.
With the sweep, the Vulcan baseball team improves to 31-14 overall with a 16-10 record in PSAC West action. The Vulcans have now reached the 30-win mark for the ninth time since the 2004 campaign. Cal U enters the final day of the regular season tied for third in the divisional standings and sit just one game back of second place. Meanwhile, the Griffins fall to 29-17-1 this season behind a 13-13 mark in league play.
In college golf
Kutztown defeated Mercyhurst 7-4 to win the 2022 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Softball Championship Sunday afternoon at Veterans Park in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.
The Golden Bears plated four runs in the fifth inning to tie the game and then took the lead with three runs in the sixth.
In college golf
Sophomore Connor Alfieri led the team with a two-over 74 in the final round, as the Vulcans finished in a tie for No. 14 at the NCAA Atlantic/East Region Championships on Saturday.
The California University of Pennsylvania men’s golf team shot a 17-over 305 in the third round and finished the three-day event with a 44-over 908 (303-300-305). St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) posted a seven-over 295 on Saturday to capture the regional title by two strokes after shooting a 17-over 881 (286-300-295) over the three rounds. Charleston (W.Va.) placed second in the team standings with a 19-over 883 (292-299-292) after tallying a four-over 292 in the final round. Gannon and Davis & Elkins tied for third at the regional event with a 23-over 887 to earn team qualifiers for the NCAA National Championships.