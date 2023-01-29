West Greene hires Jackson
West Greene High School has hired Beau Jackson as head football coach. Jackson replaces Brian Hanson, who resigned to take the same position at South Allegheny.
The 25-year-old Jackson has been the Pioneer’s defensive coordinator for the past two seasons, along with being the junior high head coach in 2019.
West Greene is coming off a 2-8 record, 2-5 in the Tri-County South Conference. He is a graduate of West Greene High School, where his father Brian is superintendent, and Waynesburg University.
Daemar Kelly had 11 points to eclipse 1,000 points for his career as Penn Hills defeated South Fayette, 46-40, at the PBC Hall of Fame Classic at Montour on Saturday.
Khalil Wall finished with 12 points to lead Penn Hills (13-2). Elijah Hill led South Fayette (8-9) with 18 points and Michael Pasco scored 11. Penn Hills has won 10 in a row. All nine of South Fayette’s losses have been by less than 10 points.
n Caleb Russel scored 23 points to lead Burgettstown to the nonsection win over Sewickley Academy, 66-53. Zack Schrockman added 18 points while Andrew Bredel tallied 15 points for Burgettstown (9-8). Nolan Donnelly led Sewickley Academy (3-13) with 21 points while Amare Spencer and Colin Helbling added 12 and 10 points.
n Jake Wolfe had a game-high 15 points and Ama Tening Sow scored 13 to pace tournament host Montour in a 50-41 win over Canon-McMillan at the PBC Hall of Fame Classic. Michael Dixson scored 12 on four 3-pointers and Eamon O’Donoghue netted 10 for Canon-McMillan (3-15). Montour moved to 6-12.
n Landan Stevenson scored a game-high 27 points to lead Mapletown over Hundred 90-73 in a non-section game.
Braden McIntyre added 18 for West Greene. Colton Sandy led Hundred with 15 points.
Trinity defeated Indiana, 39-36, in the Hoops for a Cure Tournament.
Kristina Bozek led the Hillers with 13 points. Katie Kavalchek scored 15 and Eve Fiala 10 for Indiana.
Trinity’s Ty Banco earned a 3-1 decision over Pine-Richland’s Joey Schneck in the heavyweight final to help the Hillers edge the Rams for first place in the team standings in the annual Fred Bell Tournament at Grove City. The Hillers finished with 176.5 points and the Rams had 173.
Bodie Morgan (172) also won an individual title for Trinity and Blaker Reihner (139) was a runner-up.
n Cooper Hornack (127) and Isaac Lacinski (172) won titles to lead Burrell, which finished second in the team standings behind Chestnut Ridge in the Thomas Automotive Wrestling Classic hosted by Bedford. Hornack had a 9-0 major decision over Chestnut Ridge’s Kobi Burkett and Lacinski won in a 3-1 sudden victory over Chartiers-Houston’s Jessie Orbin.
Cam Baker lost the 107-pound final via a 17-2 tech. fall to Chestnut Ridge’s Dominic Deputy. Others on the podium for Burrell were Niko Ferra (139) who finished third, Nico Zanella (160) who placed fourth and Cam Martin (189) who was seventh.
Beth-Center’s Tyler Berish earned a 3-2 decision over Frazier’s Ryan Celaschi in an All-WPIAL 152-pound final.
In their final preparation for the league championships, the California University swimming team competed at the Western Pennsylvania Invitational hosted by Pitt over the weekend at Trees Pool.
The Vulcans were one of five programs that competed in the event, which featured programs from all three NCAA divisions.
Freshman Ashlyn Hornick reached the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) qualifying standard in a time trial of the 50 freestyle after notching a mark of 25.82 seconds.
Freshman Grace Dempsey registered a third-place finish in the 1,000 freestyle by touching the wall at 12:28.07.
