In college wrestling
The Waynesburg University wrestling team traveled to Case Western Reserve on Saturday for a pair of matches in the Dr. Si Ostrach Meet. The Yellow Jackets suffered losses to Defiance and the host Spartans.
Waynesburg (2-9) opened the day by dropping a 38-3 final score to Defiance (2-5). Junior heavyweight Rocky McGeary scored the Jackets’ only win of the match by way of an 8-2 decision.
McGeary improved to 2-0 for the trip during the Yellow Jackets’ 38-14 loss to Case Western. The 285-pound standout completed a 3-0 week with a 4-0 shutout triumph. Freshman Damion Finnegan picked up a forfeit at 133 pounds and classmate Seth Evans bumped up to 165 pounds to score a 20-3 technical fall.
The Jackets are back in action on Friday, Jan. 28, when they wrap up the PAC portion of their schedule with a road dual match at Thiel. Start time is scheduled for 7 p.m.
n The Washington & Jefferson College wrestling team picked up a pair of wins Saturday at the inaugural Jim White Duals, which were hosted at the Ross Recreation Center inside the Henry Memorial Center. The Presidents rolled to a 55-0 victory over Hiram College to open the day before earning a 29-18 win over the Battlers of Alderson-Broaddus.
The Presidents raced to a 55-0 victory in its first ever meeting with the Terriers.
W&J claimed five victories via fall. Hunter Swedish won in 2:30 at 133 pounds while Christian Logan’s victory at 141 pounds came in 4:23. Vinnie Catania secured his victory by fall in 4:27 while Seth Finnigan (Pittsburgh, Pa. / Carrick) worked for his victory by fall in 6:51. Jacob Walker earned his fall at 285 in 5:27.
Jaden Datz dominated en route to a 17-8 major decision at 174 pounds. Adam Zerbee claimed a 4-2 victory by decision at 149 pounds.
Tyler Ratledge, Brayden Roscosky and Alex Donahue won via forfeit at their respective weights against Hiram.
In college swimming
The Washington & Jefferson men’s and women’s swim & dive teams fell to Grove City Saturday afternoon in the James E. Longnecker Competition Pool. The women dropped a 151-88 decision and the men fell by a 148-63 margin.
Amanda Graves and Sydney Neumann claimed the only first place finishes for the Presidents throughout the whole meet. Graves won the 100-yard backstroke (1:03.64) while Neumann picked up the 200-yard breaststroke (2:46.38). Additionally, Neumann swam to a second place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke clocking in a personal best of 1:14.39 while Graves claimed second in the 200-yard backstroke (2:19.85).
Andrew Ivory finished to three runner-up performances. Ivory touched second in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.58), 500-yard freestyle (5:25.97), and the 200-yard individual medley (2:12.26).
Colin Higinbotham and Isabella Manzari both claimed second place finishes in the 50 and 100-yard freestyle. Higinbotham clocked in a 21.98 and 51.69 while Manzari finished with a 27.52 and 1:02.80, respectively.
In college track
The Washington & Jefferson indoor track & field teams had a successful meet day full of personal bests and broken records at the Marietta Invitational Saturday afternoon.
Nate Sciarro recorded a pair of runner-up finishes to lead the way.
Sciarro set a indoor personal best in the long jump with a leap of 6.98 meters, which would currently rank 14th in Division III. Later in the day, he went on to tie the school indoor record in the high jump with his mark of 1.90 meters.
Paul Collier won the 5K with his time of 16:41. Additionally, Collier placed sixth in the 1000 meters at 2:56.44.
Julian Paul ran to a second place finish in the 1,000 meters with his time of 2:42.16 This time places Paul fourth place in W&J school history.