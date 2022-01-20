PT, BC host wrestling
Peters Township will be the host team in the Section 4-AAA tournament which begins Wednesday.
The Indians will wrestle Canon-McMillan and Bethel Park wrestles Waynesburg in the 6 p.m. openers. The winners meet right after for the section title.
In Section 1-AA, Beth-Center hosts and takes on Fort Cherry. Burgettstown takes on Fort Cherry. The winners meet right after for the section title.
Osby reups with Wild Things
The Washington Wild Things have re-signed right-handed pitcher Daren Osby to help anchor the pitching staff for the upcoming 20th season of Washington Wild Things baseball in the Frontier League. Osby will enter his fourth season of pro ball in 2022 and his second with Washington.
The Troy product logged 103 innings with the Wild Things in the 2021 regular season and fanned 96 opposing batters on his way to a 6-4 record. His 3.76 earned run average was the second best amongst Wild Things starting pitchers last season with at least 10 starts. His strikeout total was the ninth best in the entire Frontier League. He walked just 28.
Osby made three appearances in the postseason as well for Washington struck out 12 in 11.1 innings.
“[We’re] very happy to have Daren back with us for a second year in Washington. He is an important piece in what we do, what we want to be and what we want to accomplish as an organization,” said manager Tom Vaeth. “We look forward to watching him continue to progress not only as a pitcher but as a leader that will help anchor our pitching staff… We feel Daren is one of the top pitchers in the league and his success will go a long way into leading us back to the playoffs.”
In high school wrestling
Bentworth defeated West Greene Wednesday by criteria I after the bout ended in a 27-27 tie.
Noah Bloom (160), Dalton Roberts (172), and John Lampe (189) had pins for the Pioneers.
Chris Vargo (132), Max Weisher (152) and Vitali Daniels (215) had pins for Bentworth.