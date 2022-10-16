Burgettstown wins
Brodie Kuzior and Ryan Murray scored two touchdowns apiece as Burgettstown clinched a playoff spot with a 41-0 win over Carlynton in the Class A Black Hills Conference.
Brodie Kuzior and Ryan Murray scored two touchdowns apiece as Burgettstown clinched a playoff spot with a 41-0 win over Carlynton in the Class A Black Hills Conference.
Sondre Lunde threw for a touchdown to Murray and ran for another for the Blue Devils (4-1, 5-2). Caleb Russell added a TD run. Carlynton fell to 0-5 and 0-8.
In H.S. soccer
Connor Smith and Owen Baker scored and Ryan Torboli recorded the shutout as Trinity defeated McGuffey 2-0 in nonsection play.
Trinity moved to 12-5 while McGuffey fell to 12-5-1.
• Jerzy Timlin had four goals and two assists to lead Bentworth to a 9-1 nonsection win over Uniontown.
John Scott added a goal and two assists for the 12-5 Bearcats. Uniontown fell to 0-14-1.
• Derrick Tarpley had a pair of goals and Michael Stetson also scored for Brownsville in a 3-2 nonsection win over California.
Darryl Ray and Kris Weston scored for California (4-10). Brownsville is 11-7.
• Farrah Reader scored six goals, including the 100th of her career, as Belle Vernon shut out Uniontown 8-0 in Section 3-2A.
Kataira Rhodes added a goal and three assists while Ava Scalise contributed two assists for BV (7-6, 8-7). Uniontown is 0-13 and 0-16.
In college soccer
The Waynesburg University men’s soccer team hosted Westminster for a senior day Saturday Presidents’ Athletic Conference game at John F. Wiley Stadium. The Yellow Jackets struck first and looked primed for an important league victory. But the Titans had other plans, as they came back to pick up a 3-1 triumph.
Just over 10 minutes into the game, junior Tyler Morhbacher gave Waynesburg (1-3-3, 3-6-5) a 1-0 edge after taking a feed from freshman Alex Canestraro. The Yellow Jackets maintained their advantage for roughly 22:45, before the Titans (7-5-2, 2-3-2) knotted things up at 1-1.
• The Waynesburg University women’s soccer team celebrated senior day on Saturday by welcoming the No. 2 team in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference. After Westminster found the back of the net late in the 32nd minute, the Jackets not only weathered the Titan attack, but were able to put some pressure on the visiting goal as well.
Waynesburg was unable to find an equalizer and suffered a 1-0 setback.
• A second half goal helped the Washington & Jefferson women's soccer team erase a halftime deficit and earn a 1-1 draw with the Geneva College Saturday afternoon in a conference match at Alexandre Stadium.
Geneva gained the first half lead when Saige Musser scored off a pass from Julia Robertson in the 21st minute.
• The California University men's soccer team was unable to overcome a trio of first-half goals at No. 4 Mercyhurst, as it lost 4-0 in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West matchup on Saturday afternoon.
With the loss, the Vulcans fall to 3-8-1 overall and 1-5-1 in league play. Meanwhile, the Lakers remain undefeated at 13-0-1 this season with a 6-0 mark in divisional action under third-year head coach Ryan Osborne.
The Washington & Jefferson men's soccer team played to a 2-2 draw against Geneva Saturday under sun splashed skies on the Presidents' Senior Day at Alexandre Stadium.
The Presidents found the back of the net late in the first half when Zach Bowser tallied an unassisted goal to take a 1-0 lead into halftime.
College swimming
The Washington & Jefferson swimming & diving teams opened the 2022-23 season by hosting Penn State Altoona at Henry Memorial Natatorium on Saturday evening.
The W&J women lost by a 168-89 margin while the men lost by a 194-52 score.
In college field hockey
The Washington & Jefferson College field hockey team dropped a 7-2 decision to host Hartwick College Saturday in a conference matchup at Wright Stadium.
