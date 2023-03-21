High school baseball
Washington scored 12 runs on eight hits in a 12-1 victory over Monessen.
The Prexies have scored 25 runs in their first two games but our 1-1. Michael Shallcross had a double, triple and drove in two runs.
The top four hitters in Washington’s lineup – Caleb Patton, Zakery Burt, Wayne Sparks-Gatling and Shallcross – each drove in two runs. and Anthony Adkins scored three times.
Burt threw five shutout innings for the win.
Timperior walked one and struck out two. Thomas Dinkel doubled for Trinity Christian, which scored four runs in the second and three runs in the fourth.
Landon Stevenson and Roger Gradek each had a double for the Maples.
Carys McConnell used her arm and bat to lead Carmichaels to a 12-1 five-inning win over Beth-Center.
McConnell hit two triples in four at-bat, scored three times and knocked in three. In the circle, she allowed one earned run in five innings.
Ashton Batis doubled and drove in two runs and Ali Jacobs had a single, double and triple and scored three times.
Alice Ramous had three hits and two runs and Emma Noff tripled, singled, scored three times and knocked in two runs. Dani Vecchio doubled and had two RBI.
Tom had three RBI and Malandra, who had three triples, scored three times for Serra Catholic.
Ella Richey went 3-for-4 with two home runs, scored twice and drove in two and losing pitcher Meadow Ferri homered and drove in three runs for the Bucs.
Ella Scott also knocked in three runs for the Pioneers. Winning pitcher Peyton Gilbert struck out 10 and had a double.
Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday.
Philadelphia took a 3-2 lead into the last half of the ninth when McCutchen, who was 0-for-3 up to then, launched the game-winner over the right-center field wall.
