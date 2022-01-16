Dayton crushes Dukes
DaRon Holmes scored 18 points to lead Dayton to a 72-52 win over Duquesne on Saturday.
Kobe Elvis added 16 for the Flyers (11-6, 3-1 Atlantic 10).
Tre Williams, Primo Spears and Leon Ayers III scored 12 points apiece for Duquesne (6-9, 1-2) with Kevin Easley adding 10.
In high school wrestling
The host Falcons went 4-0 on the day en route to a team championship at the Connellsville Duals.
They defeated Canon-McMillan 39-25, Kiski 54-15, Mountain View, Va, 59-9 and Penn-Trafford 50-19. Connellsville’s Dennis Nichelson received most outstanding wrestler honors.
Canon-McMillan went 3-1 on the day. Kiski Area and Penn-Trafford went 1-2 with a win over Mountain View, Va., and losses to Connellsville and Canon-McMillan.
Joe B. Hall dies
Joe B. Hall took on the steep challenge of following a legend and created his own successful legacy.
Hall, who succeeded Adolph Rupp and guided Kentucky to a national championship in 1978, has died. He was 93.
The program announced Hall’s death in a social media post Saturday morning after the coach’s family notified current Wildcats coach John Calipari. Hall and Calipari were close, and Hall was a a frequent presence at Kentucky practices and games. The retired coach would sometimes provide the “Y” when cheerleaders spelled out the state name during timeouts.
Calipari, who led Kentucky to the program’s eighth national title in 2012, called Hall “my friend, my mentor and an icon in our state and in our profession” in a series of tweets. He said he visited Hall this week and added that the coach squeezed his hand tightly as Calipari prayed for him.