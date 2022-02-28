In college basketball
For the sixth time this season, California University of Pennsylvania junior forward Dejah Terrell was tabbed the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Defensive Athlete of the Week on Monday afternoon.
Terrell averaged 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks, plus scored 20.3 points per game, as the Vulcans earned three victories to capture the PSAC West title for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign.
- Following an impressive close to the regular season, California University of Pennsylvania sophomore forward Philip Alston was chosen the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Athlete of the Week for the third time this season on Monday afternoon.
Alston averaged 29.3 points and 13.3 rebounds per game while recording three double-doubles in the final week of the regular season.
In college baseball
The Waynesburg University baseball team opened the 2022 season on Sunday with its first game at the RussMatt Central Florida Invitational. The Yellow Jackets faced Dubuque (Iowa) and fell 19-4.
Waynesburg’s (0-1) first runs of the season came in the as a three-spot in the top of the fifth inning. The Spartans had already built a 6-0 lead. The Spartans added five runs in the fifth and eight more in the sixth before locking down the win.
- Behind a pair of late three-run innings, the California University of Pennsylvania baseball team earned a 7-1 win against Wheeling on Sunday afternoon at Wild Things Park in non-conference action.
With the victory, the Vulcans improve to 4-1 overall after scoring a combined 32 runs since the season-opener. Meanwhile, the Cardinals fall to 1-7 this season after setting the school record with 27 victories last spring.
In college wrestling
Washington & Jefferson senior wrestler Jaden Datz earned a pair of victories Saturday to earn his spot at the NCAA Division III Wrestling National Championships, which will be held March 11-12 US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Datz becomes the 17th W&J College wrestler to qualify in the last 10 total NCAA Championships. He will enter NCAAs with a 29-4 overall record in 2021-22.