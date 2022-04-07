High school softball
Kiley Meek and Desirae Lemmon combined to fire a five-inning perfect game and West Greene blanked visiting Monessen 10-0 in a Class A Section 2 game Thursday that was moved to Waynesburg University’s field.
Meek pitched four innings and struck out eight as West Greene improved to 2-0 in the section and 2-3 overall.
Meek helped her cause by hitting a double. Ali Godwin went 2-for-2 with a double, London Whipkey doubled and Lexi Six drove in two runs.
West Greene scored seven runs in the third inning.
High school baseball
Charleroi remained undefeated by scoring five runs in the second inning and getting three scoreless innings of relief from Joe Campbell to edge visiting McGuffey 6-4 in a Class 3A Section 4 game Thursday.
Charleroi (2-0, 4-0) swept the two-game series against McGuffey (1-2, 2-3).
The Cougars were held to only four hits but generated three of them in the second inning when they took a 6-1 lead.
Ben Shields drove in two runs and pitched the first four innings for Charleroi. Ethan Hadsell had a double.
McGuffey scored three times in the third to make it close but the Highlanders left 10 runners on base. Austin Hall had a huge game for McGuffey, going 3-for-4 with a triple and two doubles. Kyle Brookman had a double.
- Brodie Kuzior pitched a one-hit shutout as Burgettstown blanked Avella 10-0 in a five-inning non-section game.
The lone hit for Avella was a double by Gavin Frank.
Kuzior and Nathan Klowdowski each tripled for Burgettstown. A.J. Kuzior and Eric Kovach doubled.
Wild Things add pitcher
The Washington Wild Things had a hole in their pitching rotation after Ryan Hennen, last year’s Frontier League Pitcher of the Year, was signed away by the Kansas City Royals earlier this week.
The Wild Things might have filled that spot.
Washington announced Thursday that it has signed left-handed pitcher and former St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer Mac Lardner.
Larnder pitched last year in Class A after wrapping his collegiate career at Gonzaga in 2020.
“Mac is an important signing for us, being a rookie and left-handed he helps fill the void left by Hennen’s departure,” said manager Tom Vaeth. “Mac was very successful while at Gonzaga with a reputation as a strike thrower.”
In the NFL
Two Black coaches have joined Brian Flores in his lawsuit alleging racist hiring practices by the NFL toward coaches and general managers. The updated lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court adds coaches Steve Wilks and Ray Horton. Wilks alleges he was discriminated against by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 and Horton claims he was subjected to discriminatory treatment when he interviewed for the Tennessee Titans head coach position in January 2016.