WVU DL to transfer
West Virginia defensive lineman Jeffery Pooler plans to transfer.
Pooler announced his intentions Wednesday on Twitter to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
Pooler had 23 tackles with three sacks last season and made 17 starts in 38 career games. He earned a bachelor’s degree in sport management from West Virginia in 2019.
He’s the third defensive starter to announce plans to transfer since the end of last season. Safety Tykee Smith transferred to Georgia, and cornerback Dreshun Miller landed at Auburn.
At the Meadows
Blocked by a wall of horses, Rising MVP swung well wide in the lane and roared home to pull off the 8-1 upset in Thursday’s feature at The Meadows, a $12,100 Conditioned Trot.
Once Aaron Merriman showed Rising MVP racetrack, he still had to deal with the challenge of Mystical Peter, who knifed inside and found a clear path in the Lighting Lane. Rising MVP edged Mystical Peter by x in 1:56.1 over a sloppy surface, with Mind Yown Business third.
Bill Daugherty, Jr. trains the winner, a 6-year-old My MVP-Nutmegs Winner gelding who pushed his career bankroll to $310,073, for Susan Daugherty.
Tony Hall, Dave Palone and Dan Rawlings each collected a pair of victories on the 13-race card.