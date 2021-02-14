In water polo
The Washington & Jefferson College men’s water polo team opened the 2021 season with a pair of matches at the Aquatic Center in Morgantown, W.Va. McKendree University downed W&J by a 24-6 margin in the opener. The Presidents then fell 17-10 to Mount St. Mary’s (Md.) in the second match of the day.
Against McKendree, Mitchell Rubio led the Presidents with a pair of goals in the opener against McKendree. Will Kitsch, Ryan Bannon, Kyle Rubenstein and AJ Alderman each tallied a single goal.
Rubenstein, Ethan Moy, Robert Niino and Robert Koch each registered an assist. Kitsch tallied four shot blocks and Tyler Francis had two steals.
Alex Lee recorded seven saves and three steals in goal for W&J.
Against Mount St. Mary’s, newcomer Chris Edwards led W&J with four goals and four steals in the nightcap. Kitsch tallied three goals while Rubio added two and Alderson found the back of the net once.
Francis registered a pair of assists against MSM while Niino added one helper. Moy had two steals while Rubio accounted for two shot blocks.
Lee added seven more saves in game two.
In college basketball
Michigan only needed 20 minutes or so to shake off the rust from a three-week layoff.
Isaiah Livers scored 20 points, Hunter Dickinson had 11 points and 15 rebounds, and the third-ranked Wolverines rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat No. 21 Wisconsin 67-59 on Sunday.
The Wolverines (14-1, 9-1 Big Ten) hadn’t played since a 70-53 victory at Purdue on Jan. 22. Michigan announced the next day it was pausing all athletic activities after several people linked to the athletic department tested positive for a COVID-19 variant that transmits at a higher rate.
n Tremell Murphy scored 17 points, including the go-ahead basket in overtime, and Drake rallied past No. 22 Loyola Chicago 51-50 on Sunday.
Murphy’s layup with 2:50 remaining put the Bulldogs ahead for good, 49-48, as the Missouri Valley Conference powers split a back-to-back set of games in Des Moines. Loyola had two shots blocked in the final 15 seconds before Murphy made the clinching steal and was fouled.
It was Drake’s first win over a ranked opponent since it beat then-No. 17 Creighton on Jan. 23, 2013. Loyola pounded Drake 81-54 on Saturday.