In college baseball
California University scored more than 20 runs in a road doubleheader on Saturday afternoon to a complete series sweep against IUP in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West action, winning 11-1 and 10-4.
With the sweep, the Vulcans improve to 14-6 this season behind a 5-3 record in league play. The Vulcans scored a combined 46 runs and totaled six homers in the four-game weekend series against the Crimson Hawks. Meanwhile, IUP fell to 1-15 overall with a 0-8 mark in divisional action.
In Game 1, junior Zach Rohaley earned the complete-game victory and matched his career high with nine strikeouts. He allowed one run (earned) on five hits and three walks while improving to 1-2 this year.
In Game 2, the Vulcans scored 10 runs on only five hits after capitalizing on five errors and five walks. Freshman Jackson Miller recorded the victory while making his first collegiate start. He yielded two runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk in 4.0 innings. Junior Patrick Gumto earned his fourth career save on Saturday. He allowed two runs (earned) on four hits while totaling five strikeouts in 3.0 innings.
- Waynesburg University welcomed Westminster College to town for a Saturday doubleheader. The Yellow Jackets led from first pitch to last during a 5-2 win in Game 1 then used a monster fifth inning in game two to complete the sweep with an 11-5 triumph.
Game 1 was a nine-inning affair that counted towards both teams’ Presidents’ Athletic Conference records. Game 2 was a seven-inning non-conference affair.
Junior pitcher Joe Sabolek was the driving force behind victory No. 1 on the day for Waynesburg (4-6, 2-5). Sabolek rolled through his first six inning on the mound, shutting out the Titans (4-10, 2-8) for those half-dozen frames.
Game 2 got off to a very different start, as Westminster broke open a 0-0 tie with a four-run top of the second inning. The Jackets didn’t get on the board until the bottom of the fourth, when Clevenger singled in Durbin.
Waynesburg still trailed 4-1 in the bottom of the fifth. It was at that point when the Jackets not only put together their best inning of the year, but one of most productive in recent history. The home team piled up an impressive 10 runs on seven hits, one walk and four hit batsmen to take an 11-4 lead. By the time the dust settled, 15 batters came to the plate during the offensive outburst. Seven different Jackets recorded at least one RBI each in the frame.
- The 20th ranked Washington & Jefferson College baseball team traveled to Geneva College for a Presidents’ Athletic Conference doubleheader on Saturday. The Presidents extended their season-opening win streak to 14 games as W&J collected a doubleheader sweep.
W&J posted an 8-0 win in game one behind a strong pitching performance by junior Henry Litman. Tyler Horvat allowed just one run in seven innings of game two as the Presidents recorded an 11-2 game two victory.
W&J moves to 14-0 on the season and 11-0 in PAC play. Geneva falls to 5-8 overall, 4-7 PAC.
In college track
California University competed in a field of 15 teams from all NCAA divisions, along with the NAIA and USCAA programs, at the Dave Labor Invitational hosted by Slippery Rock on Saturday.
Sophomore Tymir Jackson placed third in the 100-meter dash at the event with a time of 10.95 seconds. He has recorded a top-three finish in the 100 meters in each of the three meets this season.
Senior Avery Boea-Gisler finished fifth in the 800-meter run with a personal-record time of 1 minute, 56.74 seconds. He ranks among the top five on the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference performance list this spring in both the 400-meter dash and 800 meters.
- The Waynesburg University track & field team hit the road on Saturday to compete in the Golden Tornado Classic, which was hosted by Geneva College. The Yellow Jacket women placed fourth out of seven teams, while the men placed fifth.
The Jacket women were led by junior Aubrey Wingeart, who placed second in the 5,000 meters with a time of 18:58.21. Speaking of the 5,000, fellow junior Gloria Reed added the fifth-place time of 19:36.92. Reed also competed in the 1,500 and logged the number-four mark of 5:29.25.
- The California University of Pennsylvania women’s track & field team posted seven top-three finishes, including three victories, on Saturday while at the Dave Labor Invitational hosted by Slippery Rock.
Junior Divonne Franklin improved her Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference-leading time in the 100-meter dash at the event. She won the event by over four-tenths of a second with a wind-aided time of 11.95 seconds. Franklin now boasts the top time in the league in the 100 meters by 0.17 seconds this spring. The Philadelphia native also placed second in the 200-meter dash while at Slippery Rock, crossing the finish line in 26.46 seconds.
The 4x100-meter relay of senior Alicia Collier, Franklin, senior Aaliyah Lewis and sophomore Tatyana Young won the event with a time of 49.55 seconds.
- The Washington & Jefferson College track and field teams turned in solid performances at the Golden Tornado Classic hosted by Geneva College on Saturday.
The W&J women finished third out of seven teams with a score of 86. The President men took fourth of seven teams with a score of 79.
Bre Trusler secured a first place finish in the 400 Meters. The sophomore clocked in with a time of 1:02.05 to edge the runner-up (1:02.82) in the event. Trusler later finished third in the 200 Meters, timing in at 28.68.
Faith Remich placed second in the 1500 Meters, as the junior posted a time of 5:12.79.
Aden Dressler was the champion in the 800 Meters. The sophomore broke the tape with a time of 2:01.66. Teammates Clay Yeager and Nathan Millison finished fourth and sixth in the event, respectively.