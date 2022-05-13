Waynesburg falls in NCAAs
East Connecticut State scored a run in the bottom of the sixth, then waited out a 35-minute rain delay to stop Waynesburg 4-3 in the NCAA Division III softball tournament.
Waynesburg record fell to 27-11 and East Connecticut State moved to 38-4.
Waynesburg plays Alfred today at 2:30 in an elimination game.
Morgan Bolduk’s single in the sixth brought home the game-winning run.
Sydney Wilson smacked a bases-loaded double down the left field line to give the Yellow Jackets a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth inning. Emma Bliss and Kayla Gratton had the only other hits for Waynesburg
But East Connecticut State tied it with a run in the bottom of the inning and won it on Bolduk’s single two innings later.
Wilson went six innings, walking one and striking out one.
Bolduk got the win in relief of Alexis Michon.
High school baseball
Albert Gallatin batted around in a 12-run second on the way to a 17-7 thumping of Waynesburg in a non-section game.
The top four hitters in the lineup went 9-for-18 with 9 RBI and 8 runs. Tristan Robinson went 3-for-5 with 3 RBI and 3 runs. Nick Pegg went 3-for-5 with 3 RBI and 2 runs and Johnny Schocheck went 2-for-3 with 2 RBI and a run for AG (2-12).
Hudson Pincavich had 2 RBI and Derek Turcheck and Lincoln Pack each had a double for the Raiders (5-12).
n West Allegheny scored 13 rus over the final two innings for a 14-6 win over Burgettstown.
Luke Lounder had two hits and scored twice for the Blue Devils. WA is 16-4.
High school softball
Aubry Krivak doubled in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh as Burgettstown rallied for a 6-5 victory over South Fayette.
The Lions (9-10) led 5-0 after three inning but Burgettstown tied the game with three in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Mackenzie Speicher had a home run and three RBI for Burgettstown (9-7).
Landry joins Saints
Free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry, a five-time Pro Bowler, is joining the New Orleans Saints.
The eight-year veteran confirmed the move on Twitter on Friday.
Landry spent his first four pro seasons with Miami before joining the Browns. He led the league in receptions in 2017 with 112, his final season with the Dolphins.
In all, the 2014 second-round draft pick from LSU has 688 receptions for 7,598 yards and 37 touchdowns.
Landry, 29, is coming off his worst season as a pro. He was instrumental in improving Cleveland’s culture and helping the Browns break their long playoff drought in 2020. But he missed time in 2021 with a knee injury and finished with career lows in receptions (52), yards (570) and touchdown catches (2).
The Browns considered restructuring his contract, but the sides couldn’t strike a deal and Cleveland released Landry in March. Landry finished with 288 catches for 3,560 yards and 15 TDs with the Browns.
There had been talk before the draft that the Steelers had interest in signing Landry.
Cappelletti dies at 89Gino Cappelletti, a former AFL Most Valuable Player and original member of the Boston Patriots who was part of the franchise for five decades as a player, coach and broadcaster, has died. He was 89.
Cappelletti died Thursday at his home in Wellesley, Massachusetts. His death was announced by the New England Patriots on Thursday. No cause of death was given.
“My heart aches after learning of Gino Cappelletti’s passing this morning. For the first 51 years of this franchise’s history, Gino contributed as an all-star player, assistant coach and broadcaster. You couldn’t be a Patriots fan during that era and not be a fan of Gino’s,” New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. “As great of a player as he was, he was an even better person and storyteller.”
Known as “The Duke,” Cappelletti played receiver and kicker and scored the first regular-season points in AFL history, a 35-yard field goal in the first quarter of the Patriots’ 13-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sept. 9, 1960.
He went on to be the league’s MVP in 1964 and was one of three players to play in every game in the AFL’s 10-year history, along with Jim Otto and George Blanda.