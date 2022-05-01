In college baseball
The Washington & Jefferson College baseball team completed a three-game series sweep with a 9-4 win over Thiel College in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game Sunday afternoon at Ross Memorial Park.
The three-game series sweep was the sixth of the season for W&J, who improves to 22-1 in conference play and 29-7 overall. Thiel falls to 14-22 overall and 10-14 in the league.
W&J had a strong offensive performance in the second inning that would give the Presidents the early secure lead. Thiel would be the first to score as they recorded an unearned run in the top of the second.
- The Waynesburg University baseball team wrapped up its season series with Bethany after playing a Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) doubleheader on Saturday. After dropping a 5-4 decision in game one, the Yellow Jackets rebounded with an 8-7 victory in game two to take the series 2-1.
Waynesburg (12-24, 8-16) opened the day’s scoring in the top of the first inning of the opener. Graduate student Chris Lee did the honors with a fielder’s choice RBI. Bethany (16-21, 8-16) answered back with a run in the bottom of the frame.
In college lacrosse
The Waynesburg University women’s lacrosse team traveled to Westminster on Saturday for its season finale against the Titans. The Yellow Jackets dropped the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) contest by the final score of 17-6.
The game started out as a tightly contested battle thanks in large part to the efforts of Waynesburg (0-12, 0-8) junior Eve O’Sullivan. The Jackets trailed by just one goal (4-3) after O’Sullivan put together a hat trick after just 6:22 of play.
Westminster (3-9, 1-7) took control of the game with three-straight tallies that made the score 7-3. Junior Rachel Caldwell broke up the run with the final goal of the first quarter.