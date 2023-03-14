Things sign pitcher
The Washington Wild Things have announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Arrison Perez.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Washington Wild Things have announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Arrison Perez.
Perez played his college ball at Barry University, a Division II school in Florida. This is his first professional contract.
Perez played three seasons for Flanagan High School in Florida. He was a .279 hitter in his career while he pitched a six-inning perfect game with 14 strikeouts against Miramar as a senior. He was 4-0 without allowing an earned run in 20.2 innings and punched out 28 against seven walks.
Once getting to Barry, he made an impact early. As a two-way player, he appeared in 44 games as a freshman in 2018 and hit .235 with five home runs, 22 RBI and an OBP of .311. In 2019, he played in 35 games and slashed .277/.373/.330. He logged innings in six games in 2020 while appearing in 18 more as a position player.
The next two seasons he was primarily a pitcher. In 2021, he started eight games and was 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA. In 2022, he was 3-4 with a 4.01 ERA in 76.1 innings.
In her first extended action with the program, California University freshman Diletta Maria Mungo was chosen the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Athlete of the Week on Monday afternoon.
Mungo posted a 4-0 mark in singles play and tallied a 3-1 record in doubles action, as the Vulcans played four matches last week while in Florida. She earned a 6-2, 6-0 win at second singles on Monday against Concordia-Moorhead (Minn.) before shifting to the first position for the remainder of the week and claimed a trio of straight-set victories against Trine (Ind.), Winona State (Minn.) and Warner (Fla.). Mungo teamed with junior Carmen Duran for three victories at second doubles during the spring trip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.