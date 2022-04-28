High school softball
KatieRose Smith drove in five runs and Aubry Krivak four to help Burgettstown to a 16-0, three-inning game against Aliquippa in a Class 2A, Section 1 meeting.
Layla Sherman threw three no-hit innings, striking out nine. She also scored three times. Kaylin Caffardo had a double and triple and knocked in a run for the Blue Devils (4-4, 7-6).
Madison Ranking went 3-for-3 with a double. Peyton Mermon and Krivak each had a triple.
Aliquippa is 0-7 and 0-7.
- Bella Hess, Ella Richey and Nicolette Kloes each drove in three runs to help Chartiers-Houston to a 14-5 victory over Bethel Park in a non-section game.
Hess doubled twice and Richey, Kloes and Paige McAvoy each cracked a home run for the Bucs (11-1). Meadow Ferri earned the win, striking out nine.
Losing pitcher Ali Sniegocki wen 3-for-3 and scored twice for BP.
- Stephanie Binek went 4-for-5, scored twice and knocked down three to pace South Fayette to a 10-8 victory over Western Beaver in a Class 5A, Section 4 game.
Haley Nicholson had two hits, two walks, two runs, and two RBI for the Lions (3-6, 7-7). Ella Smith hit two home runs, and Nicholson and Binek each hit one among the Lions’ 14 hits.
Kaitlyn Zele and Skylar VanWinkle each hit a home run for Western Beaver (0-9, 0-9).
- Nicole Palmer tossed a three hitter to give Frazier a 2-0 victory over Charleroi in a Class 2A, Section 1 game.
Palmer had 10 strikeouts and did not walk a batter. Delaney Warnick doubled for Frazier (7-0, 9-0).
McKenna DeUnger doubled for Charleroi (3-2, 3-5).
High school baseball
Carmichaels erupted for 10 runs in the second inning to breeze to a 12-0 victory over Washington in a Class 2A, Section 1 game.
Jacob Fordyce doubled twice, knocked in three runs and scored twice for the Mikes (7-1, 8-1). Liam Lohr knocked in two runs and scored twice and Tyler Richmond went 2-for-2 with an RBI and run. Three pitchers allowed Washington just two hits.
Washington (2-6, 3-8) lost its fifth straight game.
- Canon-McMillan scored on a bases-loaded walk by Ben Peterson and a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning to snap a 2-2 tie with Trinity and earn a 4-2 victory in a non-section game.
Zach McClenathan’s sacrifice fly an inning earlier tied the game 2-2 for Trinity (4-10). Losing pitcher Kaden Hathaway struck out five and waked two. He also smacked a double.
Nick Hillbert got the win for C-M (3-9), allowing two hits, one run, walking one and striking out four.
- Jake Mele went 2-for-4, knocked in four runs and scored four times to help Chartiers-Houston to dump Clairton, 15-6, in a Class 2A, Section 4 game.
Nico Filosi went 3-for-4, drove in three runs and scored. Lane Camden had a single in his only official at-bat but knocked in two runs and scored twice for the Bucs (5-5, 6-7). Michael Mansfield and Anthony Romano each had a double.
Tyler Koontz went 3-for-3, knocked in a run and scored for Clairton (0-10, 0-10). Chris Wade went 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice.
- Hunter Hamilton hit two home runs and drove in seven runs to power West Greene past Jefferson-Morgan 17-2 in a Class A, Section 2 game.
Hamilton hit a three-run home run in the second inning and a grand slam in the sixth inning for the Pioneers (8-0), who are a win away from gaining at least a share of the section tile for the first time in program history.
Corey Wise went 4-for-5 with three runs and two RBI. Morgan Kiger and Craig Thomas each had a double for West Greene
Easton Hanko had a double and Patrick Holaren knock in both runs for Jefferson-Morgan (3-4, 4-4) in the fifth inning with a single.
- Senior Noah Martin went 3 for 3 with grand slam, a double, and 4 RBI to lead Bentworth to a 10-6 victory at Frazier in a Class 2A, Section 1 game.
Colton Brightwell went 3-for-4 with 2 RBI and Sophomore John Scott had a double for the Bearcats, who swept the series from Frazier.
- Ringgold’s baseball team defeated Greensburg Salem 6-1 in a Class 4A, Section 3 game.
Ringgold moved to 3-5 in the section, and 5-6 overall. Greenesburg Salem fell to 3-7 and 4-7.
- Kole Olszewski alloowed one run over five innings, struck out seven and did not walk a batter as Bishop Canevin stopped Mapletown 11-1 in Class A, Section 2 game.
Luke Andruscik went 3-for-3 and drove in three runs for Bishop Canevin (4-2, 4-2).
Mapletown fell to 0-7 and 3-8.
Wild Things add coach
The Washington Wild Things have announced an addition to the field staff for the 2022 season in the form of new bench coach Aharon Eggleston, a seven-time independent league, midseason All Star. Eggleston joins manager Tom Vaeth and reigning Frontier League Coach of the Year and pitching coach Alex Boshers on the field for the Wild Things’ 20th Frontier League season.
The season will be Eggleston’s first as a pro baseball coach after his playing career wrapped up after 13 seasons in 2017, his final year with the Somerset Patriots of the Atlantic League.
“Really happy to have Eggy with us. He has a great story. He came from college and made himself into a great player and had a long career in indy ball,” said manager Tom Vaeth. “He’s very knowledgeable of the game, a hard worker and has a great personality. Fans and players are going to love having him around.”
Pens’ Morehouse to step down
Pittsburgh Penguins CEO David Morehouse stepped down Wednesday, ending a 16-year run with the franchise that included three Stanley Cup titles.
Morehouse did not provide an explanation for his decision in a release. The Penguins changed ownership last fall when Fenway Sports Group bought the club from Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle.
“I’m confident that the Penguins’ future is in good hands with Fenway Sports Group,” Morehouse said in a statement. “The new ownership group prioritizes winning and that has always been the philosophy of the Pittsburgh Penguins. They have experience running successful franchises and we have some of the best staff in sports already in place. Together, the legacy of the Penguins is sure to continue.”
Morehouse served as a consultant on the team’s arena project in 2004 and was hired as team president in 2007 before being promoted to CEO in August 2010. The Penguins won the Stanley Cup in 2009, 2016 and 2017 during Morehouse’s tenure.
Pittsburgh is also heading to the playoffs for a 16th straight season, the longest active streak in North American professional sports. The Penguins have become one of the hottest tickets in the NHL in the process. The club had a home sellout streak of 633 games that stretched from Feb. 14, 2007, to Oct. 16, 2021.
Team president Brian Burke and Chief Operating Officer Kevin Acklin will run the day-to-day operations for the club, which finishes up the regular season at home on Friday night against Columbus.
“David presided over an era that is formidable in every way. We are grateful for the leadership he has provided throughout this remarkable period, overseeing the construction of a new arena, record sellouts, and Stanley Cup championships,” FSG principal owner John Henry and Chairman Tom Werner said in a statement.
“David has been instrumental in making the Penguins one of the most successful franchises in the NHL and we are thankful for the immense time, energy, and love he has poured into the organization.”