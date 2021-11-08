In college wrestling
The Washington & Jefferson College wrestling team commenced the 2021-22 season by competing at the Lycoming College Invitational in Williamsport. The event was the first competition for the program in 617 days.
No team scoring results were compiled at the season-opening event. The event was broken into two separate brackets, with juniors/seniors competing in one bracket and freshmen/sophomores competing in the other.
Three Presidents finished unbeaten on the day. Leading the way was senior Jaden Datz, who finished with a 3-0 record while competing at 174 pounds. Datz opened his day with an 11-5 victory by decision over Jake Hipps (York Pa.). He then added a 7-3 victory by decision over Kyle De Moss of Otterbein. Datz then finished his day with a 13-3 major decision victory against Joseph Garcia of Lycoming.
Newcomers Brayden Roscosky and Seth Fleming each posted 3-0 records during their collegiate debuts.
In water polo
The Washington & Jefferson College men’s water polo team closed out its 2021 season with a pair of narrow losses at the Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference West Region Championships on Saturday at Mylan Park in Morgantown.
W&J, who entered as the No. 4 seed, opened the day with a 12-10 loss to No. 5 Mercyhurst. The Presidents then suffered an 18-16 loss Saturday evening to third-seeded Salem University.
In college tennis
The second-seeded Washington & Jefferson College women’s tennis team dropped a 5-0 decision to top-seeded Franciscan University of Steubenville in the Championship match of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Tournament indoors at the Greensburg Racquet Club.
W&J concludes its fall with an 8-3 overall record. Franciscan improves to 12-2 overall.
In college swimming
The Washington & Jefferson swimming and diving teams swept Chatham Saturday afternoon in Henry Natatorium. The men beat the Cougars by a score of 155-137, while the women just edged out Chatham, 155-137. This women’s win was the first over Chatham since 2016-17.
The quartet of Kimber Randolph, Sydney Neumann, Amanda Graves and Isabella Manzari of Peters Township opened with win in the 200-yard medley relay, as they posted a time time of 2:00.61.
Andrew Ivory and Taylor Newton then continued with back-to-back first place finishes in the 1,000-yard freestyle. Ivory crushed his previous season-best by 22 seconds, taking first place with his time of 11:09.29. Newton established a personal best and win the women’s 1000-yard free by over 30 seconds with her time of 11:54.86. Newton still remains undefeated in her collegiate career in the 1000 Free.
Sophomore diver Taylor Weyrich took top points in the 1-meter and the 3-meter diving, just edging out second place, Ali Cowan, by 2.8 points. Weyrich remains undefeated in both diving events thus far in 2021-22.
W&J finished the session with two final wins in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Dean Kralic, Mark Nikitine, Nick Belofsky and Higinbotham finished with a time of 3:54.37, while the women quartet of Manzari, Newton, Ainsley Huang and Graves took top points with their time of 3:57.54.