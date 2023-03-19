In high school baseball
Zack Karp, Steve Murray and Collin Holmes combined on a four-inning, 14-0, perfect game against Beth-Center for the host team at the Serra Catholic tournament.
Ethan Coddington went 3-for-3 with a double and Tyler Skaggs doubled and tripled for the Eagles (1-0).
North Allegheny defeated South Fayette, 7-5, at the KSA Tournament in Orlando, Fla.
Meghan Torpey and Haylee Phenneger scored five goals each as Canon-McMillan downed Penn-Trafford 20-2 in nonsection play.
n South Fayette varsity girls lacrosse lost to Pine Richland 16-4 Friday night.
n Peters Township boys Lacrosse won its first game of the season Friday Night at Fox Chapel, 11-9. Eliot Schratz scored five goals and Riley Grudi and Roman Marino each scored two goals.
The Waynesburg University men’s track & field team opened the outdoor portion of its schedule this weekend by competing at the Stan Romanoski Open, which was hosted by West Virginia University. There was no team scoring at the event.
Sophomore Isaac Huey led Waynesburg in the field events by placing sixth in the 28-man javelin with a throw of 46.18 meters (151-06). Teammate Joshua Panizales added a second top-10 performance in the event after placing ninth with a distance of 40.80 meters (133-10).
n The California University Vulcans reached six league-qualifying marks and earned a pair of victories on Saturday while opening the spring season at the Stan Romanoski Open hosted by West Virginia.
Junior Noah Bernarding got the win in the 800-meter run and qualified for the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Championships at the event. He crossed the finish line with a time of 1:56.79 to win the race by over six seconds. Bernarding also placed fourth overall in the 1,500-meter run after posting a time of 4:15.79.
Ryley McClellan fired in the game-winning goal in overtime to help the Washington & Jefferson women’s water polo team edge Penn State Behrend by a 14-13 score Friday evening in CWPA Regional Tournament action.
McClellan matched the team high with four goals Friday. The eventual game winner came with 50 seconds remaining in overtime. Megan DePrez also registered four goals in the narrow victory.
Amanda Effland surpassed the 100 goal mark for her career and Kaitlyn Brown reached 300 saves for her career as the Washington & Jefferson women’s lacrosse team earned a hard-fought 11-10 win over host Hood College Saturday in Maryland.
W&J improves to 2-3 overall while Hood falls to 2-5 in 2023.
Effland and Sarah Labovitz finished with six points apiece to lead the Presidents in the victory.
