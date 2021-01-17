In basketball
Jake DiMichele scored 37 points and Dante Spadafora added 26 as OLSH defeated Washington 89-68 ina non sectiob game.
Dawson Summers added 10 points for OLSH (5-0).
Tayshawn Levy led Wash High (2-2) with 24 points. Davoun Fuse scored 15 points and Brandon Patterson added 10 points.
In wrestling
Trinity competed in the Mid Winter Mayhem tournament in Monroeville on Saturday.
The Hillers placed 7 wrestlers. Freshman Blake Reihner (126) and Bodie Morgan (145) placed first. Ty Banco (215) and Tyson Brophy (Hvy) were second, Mickey Horne (106) placed fourth, Stevie Stewart (152) and Mason Kraeer (215) each placed 6th.
Female kicker feted
Sarah Fuller, the first woman to score in a Power Five conference football game, says she’s been invited to attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.
“It’s an honor to be invited to participate in one of America’s greatest traditions,” Fuller posted Sunday on social media.
“This historic inauguration is especially meaningful for American women and girls. The glass ceilings are breaking,” she added, including the Twitter handles for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris – who will become the first woman to hold that office – Biden, and their inaugural committee.
Attendance at the inauguration will be strictly curtailed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and security measures put in place after a violent mob supporting President Donald Trump invaded the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress was certifying Biden’s victory.
Fuller helped Vanderbilt win the Southeastern Conference women’s soccer tournament as the goalkeeper. She helped out the football team while it was dealing with COVID-19 issues.
She became the first woman to play in a Power Five game Nov. 28 with a squib kick to open the second half of a loss at Missouri in the only time she got on the field in that game. She got another chance on Dec. 12, when Vanderbilt had only 49 scholarship players for its game against Tennessee.
Fuller, listed second out of three available kickers on the depth chart, came out for the extra point that tied the game at 7 with 1:50 left in the first quarter. She converted her second point-after with 7:22 left in the fourth quarter of the 42-17 loss.
Marshall hires coach
Marshall has given Alabama’s Charles Huff his first head coaching job.
Marshall announced Huff’s hiring Sunday. Huff spent the past two seasons as the Crimson Tide’s associate head coach and running backs coach and is widely known as a top recruiter.
The 37-year-old Huff is Marshall’s first Black head football coach. He is a 2005 graduate of Hampton, where he played center, guard, fullback and tight end.
Huff replaces Conference USA coach of the year Doc Holliday, whose contract was not renewed. Marshall started the season 7-0 and moved up to No. 15 in the Associated Press poll before losing its final three games. Holliday went 85-54 in 11 seasons, winning the league title in 2014.
“My family and I are so excited to be joining the Marshall University football program,” Huff said in a statement. “The history, tradition and passionate fan base this university has is second to none. To the current players, former players, fans and supporters, it’s time to unite like never before. We’ve got work to do and we need everyone working together to take this program to the next level!”
Marshall’s Board of Governors is scheduled to meet Monday to approve Huff’s contract. An introductory news conference will be held later.
The hiring comes less than a week after Alabama beat Ohio State for the national championship. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said he was happy to see Huff “get the well-deserved opportunity to run his program. We always want our coaches to grow and advance in the profession and Charles has worked very hard to earn this opportunity.”
Among Huff’s other stints as an assistant included Mississippi State and Penn State. He also spent a season with the Buffalo Bills in the NFL.
Under Huff, consensus All-America running back Najee Harris rushed for 1,224 yards in 2019 and 1,466 yards this season. At Penn State, he recruited and developed consensus All-American Saquon Barkley.