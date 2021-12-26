High school QB dies following surgery
Robbie Roper, the Roswell High School quarterback who was considering his college options following a successful senior season, has died following complications from a routine surgery. He was 18.
Roper’s family announced his death on Twitter on Wednesday, prompting an immediate outpouring of expressions of sympathy, including from his hometown Atlanta Falcons.
“Football is family,” the Falcons said in a statement. “And we are saddened by the passing of one of our local high school football family members. May he rest in peace as we keep his family, friends and all those mourning his loss in our prayers.”
Roper led Roswell High to a 10-3 record and final top-10 ranking in Georgia’s Class 7A. He threw for 3,010 yards and 37 touchdowns and had offers from Massachusetts, Morehead State, Morgan State and Western Carolina, according to the 247 Sports website.
In announcing his death, Roper’s family said “He was our biggest joy to our family. We are proud of the young man he has become. He will be missed by his friends and family dearly.”
Roswell coach Chris Prewett told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Roper was hospitalized Sunday for a surgery that was considered routine.
Murray given wild-card entry into OpenFive-time Australian Open runner-up Andy Murray received a wild-card entry Thursday for the tournament’s main draw.
Murray last played at Melbourne Park in 2019, when he made a teary retirement announcement before undergoing a second hip surgery to extend his career.
The former top-ranked Murray had also accepted a wild-card entry last year but didn’t go after testing positive for COVID-19 shortly before he was due to board a charter flight to Melbourne.
“Andy is renowned for his fighting spirit, passion and love of the game and I’m delighted to welcome him back to Melbourne in January,” Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said.
The Australian Open begins Jan. 17.
Murray, No. 134 in the ATP rankings, spoke optimistically about going deep in tournaments again after beating Jannik Sinner to reach the quarterfinals of the Stockholm Open in November. He had also pushed Stefanos Tsitsipas to five sets in a first-round loss at the U.S. Open in August.
Calgary pulls out of deal for new arenaThe Calgary Flames have pulled out of a deal with the city for a new arena because of increased costs.
John Bean, president and chief executive officer of Calgary Sports and Entertainment, said Wednesday that there is is no viable path forward to complete the 19,000-seat Event Centre. The Flames have played in the Saddledome for 38 years.
The city and the Flames agreed on an arena deal over two years ago with the initial estimate of $550 million split between the two. The estimate has risen to $634 million according to the Flames, with the team paying for more of it than the city and taking on the risk of rising costs in the future.
The Flames balked at paying an additional $10 million in roadway and sidewalk infrastructure and climate mitigation costs the city has added to the project since July. Mayor Jyoti Gondek said there is a gap of $9.7 million between the city and the team.