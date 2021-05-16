In college lacrosse
The Washington & Jefferson College closed its historic 2021 season with a 17-3 loss to No. 4 ranked Salisbury University in an NCAA Division III Championship Tournament Third Round match. The match was hosted by Washington & Lee University in Lexington, Va.
The Presidents conclude 2021 with a 10-1 overall record. Salisbury (17-0), winners of three Division III national titles, advance to face the winner of Washington & Lee and Ithaca College in the NCAA Division III quarterfinals.
Salisbury tallied six goals over the first 10 minutes of play and eventually built an 11-0 lead at halftime. The Sea Gulls added the first three scores of the second half to extend their edge to 14-0.
Sophomore attack Amanda Effland scored first for W&J. Effland registered an unassisted goal with 20:04 showing on the second half clock.
In the NBA
The NBA’s new play-in tournament begins Tuesday night, and it took until the 146th and final day of this compressed season to determine who is going where for the playoffs.
The Eastern Conference matchups are set: No. 7 Boston will host No. 8 Washington, and No. 9 Indiana host No. 10 Charlotte in the NBA’s first elimination game this season. Both of those games are Tuesday.
The Boston-Washington winner goes straight to the playoffs as the East’s No. 7 seed; the loser of that game will host the Indiana-Charlotte winner on Thursday to determine the East’s No. 8 seed and who will face top-seeded Philadelphia in Round 1.
In the Western Conference, Golden State – behind NBA scoring champion Stephen Curry – beat Memphis to be the No. 8 seed; Memphis will be the No. 9 seed and play host to No. 10 San Antonio on Wednesday.