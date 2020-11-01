Rangers forfeit in volleyball

Fort Cherry High School’s volleyball team was forced to forfeit to Beaver County Christian Saturday in the WPIAL volleyball playoffs because of the coronavirus.

The Rangers were undefeated through 15 matches and were second seed to Bishop Canevin in the playoffs. They were coming off a 3-0 victory over South Side Beaver in the first round.

Gay wins on PGA tour

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) – In the 20-plus years and more than 600 times Brian Gay has played on the PGA Tour, he realizes the game is still full of surprises.

Sunday was a big one.

Gay rallied from a three-shot deficit on the back nine, hit a gap wedge to 3 feet for birdie on the 18th hole for a 7-under 64 and then beat Wyndham Clark on the first extra hole with a 12-foot birdie putt in the Bermuda Championship.

Since golf returned from the coronavirus-caused shutdown in June, the 48-year-old Gay was missing enthusiasm and putts, not a good combination for one of the shorter hitters in golf.

He missed the cut in nine of his last 11 tournaments.

“Crazy game,” Gay said. “You never know what’s going to happen.”

Assistant Sports Editor

Joe Tuscano has been with the Observer-Reporter since 1980. He has covered all sports for the newspaper, including the Steelers, Pirates, Pitt football, local college football and wrestling.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In