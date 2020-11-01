Rangers forfeit in volleyball
Fort Cherry High School’s volleyball team was forced to forfeit to Beaver County Christian Saturday in the WPIAL volleyball playoffs because of the coronavirus.
The Rangers were undefeated through 15 matches and were second seed to Bishop Canevin in the playoffs. They were coming off a 3-0 victory over South Side Beaver in the first round.
Gay wins on PGA tour
SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) – In the 20-plus years and more than 600 times Brian Gay has played on the PGA Tour, he realizes the game is still full of surprises.
Sunday was a big one.
Gay rallied from a three-shot deficit on the back nine, hit a gap wedge to 3 feet for birdie on the 18th hole for a 7-under 64 and then beat Wyndham Clark on the first extra hole with a 12-foot birdie putt in the Bermuda Championship.
Since golf returned from the coronavirus-caused shutdown in June, the 48-year-old Gay was missing enthusiasm and putts, not a good combination for one of the shorter hitters in golf.
He missed the cut in nine of his last 11 tournaments.
“Crazy game,” Gay said. “You never know what’s going to happen.”