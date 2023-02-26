Kirk wins Honda
Chris Kirk waited nearly eight years to win a PGA Tour event again. Waiting one more hole on Sunday was no problem.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Chris Kirk waited nearly eight years to win a PGA Tour event again. Waiting one more hole on Sunday was no problem.
Kirk stuck his approach to the par-5 18th to tap-in range, and his birdie on the first hole of a playoff lifted him past Eric Cole on Sunday in the Honda Classic.
Cole had a chance, playing his third shot from the sand to just outside of 10 feet for a birdie that would have extended the playoff. But it lipped out, and Kirk nudged his ball in for his fifth career win – his first since prevailing at Colonial in 2015.
They finished 72 holes tied at 14-under 266, Kirk shooting 69, Cole with a 67.
Grant Huffman’s 16 points helped Davidson defeat Duquesne 71-67 on Sunday.
Huffman also had six rebounds for the Wildcats (14-14, 7-9 Atlantic 10 Conference). Foster Loyer scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. Sam Mennenga shot 5 of 10 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.
The Dukes (19-10, 9-7) were led in scoring by Dae Dae Grant, who finished with 20 points.
The Washington & Jefferson College baseball team scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally the Presidents past nationally-ranked Baldwin Wallace University in a 10-9 victory Sunday afternoon in a non-conference game at Ross Memorial Park.
n The California University baseball team split its doubleheader against Carson-Newman at Wild Things Park on Saturday afternoon in non-conference action as it suffered an 8-6 loss in Game 1 and earned a 7-2 victory in Game 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.