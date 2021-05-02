Burns captures Valspar title
Eight times this season, Sam Burns has been atop the leaderboard after every round except the one that mattered. That changed, finally, at the Valspar Championship.
Burns got some help from Keegan Bradley hitting into the water on the 13th hole, and then the 24-year-old from Louisiana took it from there with two big birdies that led to a 3-under 68 and a three-shot victory Sunday.
Burns won for the first time on the PGA Tour after twice failing to convert 54-hole leads in the Houston Open last fall and the Genesis Invitational at Riviera in February.
In college softball
The Washington & Jefferson College softball team concluded its regular season Saturday with a road trip to first place Geneva College. W&J dropped game one by an 8-0 score in five innings before battling but falling 6-3 in game two.
W&J has an overall record of 17-14-1 and a 9-7 mark in Presidents’ Athletic Conference play. The Presidents qualified for the PAC Tournament for the first time since 2015.
- California University scored three runs in the sixth inning of Game 2 against Seton Hill on Friday afternoon to earn a doubleheader split in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West action. Cal suffered a 5-1 loss in Game 1 before getting a 6-3 victory in Game 2.
With the split, the Vulcans moved to 18-7 overall – all in league play. The Vulcans also secured a berth and the third seed from the division in next week’s PSAC Tournament on Friday. Meanwhile, the Griffins stand at 25-9 this season behind a 22-6 mark in conference action.
In Game 2, freshman Kaitlyn Leary earned the victory to improve to 5-3 this season. She allowed two runs (both unearned) on three hits and one walk while working 4.2 innings (64 pitches) of relief.
In college baseball
The No. 6 Washington & Jefferson College baseball team smacked four home runs and outscored Thiel 27-4 in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference doubleheader sweep at Ross Memorial Park on Saturday afternoon.
The Presidents extended their current win streak to seven games and moved to 29-1 on the season, 22-1 in PAC and 16-0 at home. Thiel falls to 12-16, 8-15 in the PAC.
Senior Adam Morris homered in both games and drove in five runs on the day. Tyler Horvat picked up the win on the mound in game one and went deep and drove in four runs in game two.
- Senior Nick Riggle tied the school’s all-time wins record on Friday afternoon, as the California University of Pennsylvania baseball team belted a combined six homers while sweeping a doubleheader over No. 7 Seton Hill at Wild Things Park in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West play, winning 4-1 in Game 1 before posting a 9-3 victory in Game 2.
With the sweep, the Vulcans improve to 22-12 this season with a 13-9 mark in divisional action. Cal swept a home doubleheader against Seton Hill for the first time since the Griffins joined the PSAC in 2014. The Vulcans now sit tied for second in the PSAC West standings with six games left in the regular season. Meanwhile, the Griffins fall to 23-4 overall and 15-4 in league play.
In college lacrosse
Amanda Effland scored nine points and Kaitlyn Brown registered 10 saves as the top-seeded Washington & Jefferson College women’s lacrosse rolled to a commanding 18-3 victory over third-seeded Thiel College in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championship match Saturday afternoon at Alexandre Stadium.
The victory completes a perfect 10-0 run for W&J against Presidents’ Athletic Conference competition in 2021. Thiel finishes its season with a 7-3 record.
W&J ripped off the first nine goals of the match and left no doubt in claiming its first PAC title in school history. The Presidents previously claimed conference titles as a member of the Ohio River Lacrosse Conference in 2016 and 2017.
Becca Ghion found the back of the net, scoring off an assist from Sadie Firman just 27 seconds into the match,
In college tennis
Top-seeded Grove City College secured a 5-0 decision over No. 3 Franciscan University Saturday afternoon in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Men’s Tennis Championship Tournament title match.
It is Grove City’s PAC-best 28th men’s tennis title.
In college soccer
A goal by sophomore midfielder Zach Bowser in the 81st minute pushed the Washington & Jefferson College men’s soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Westminster in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championship match Friday night at Alexandre Stadium.
The PAC Championship is the second straight and fifth overall for W&J. The Presidents also won back-to-back championships in 2003-04. The match between W&J (2019) and Westminster (2018) was a battle of the previous two PAC Tournament Champions.
Westminster gained an early lead in the 15th minute when Tyler Caterino received a pass in the box off of a deflection from Payton Goodwin. Caterino then buried the ball into the back of the net to give the visitors at 1-0 lead.
W&J evened the score just before halftime when Thomas Einolf scored an unassisted goal in the 43rd minute. The goal helped W&J gain some momentum after Westminster dominated possession in the first half.
Both teams had chances to take the lead throughout the second half. Jayden Da drew a foul to gain a free kick opportunity for the Presidents in the 81st minute. Joey Feola chipped the ball into the box that Bowser sent past the Westminster goalie with a header for the go-ahead score.
- The Washington & Jefferson College women’s soccer team concluded its 2020-21 spring season with a 3-1 defeat at Grove City on Saturday afternoon.
The Presidents finish the spring slate 2-3-2 while Grove City moves to 9-0-1, 9-0-0 in Presidents’ Athletic Conference play.
The Wolverines established a 2-0 lead after scoring in the fourth and 31st minutes of action.
Katie Hahn found the back of the net in the 42nd minute off an assist by Aimee Toscano to trim the Grove City advantage to 2-1.
In college track & fieldGeneva College claimed its fourth-straight Presidents’ Athletic Conference Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships title Friday night at the Track & Field Complex at Mylan Park in Morgantown, W.Va.
Geneva totaled 157 points during the two-day, 19-event championship event.
- Westminster College won its first Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships title since 2012 Friday night at the Track & Field Complex at Mylan Park in Morgantown, W.Va.
Westminster totaled 190 points during the two-day, 19-event championship event.