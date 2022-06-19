In the majors
San Diego star third baseman Manny Machado sprained his left ankle while taking a tumble running out a grounder and the Colorado Rockies completed a three-game sweep, beating the Padres 8-3 Sunday.
Machado, in the midst of a stellar season, was injured in the first inning and exited the game. The Padres said X-rays were negative.
Randal Grichuk homered to cap a five-run fifth inning and the Rockies beat San Diego for the 10th straight time at Coors Field, their longest home winning streak against the Padres in team history.
- Jerar Encarnación was called up to the major leagues, and Miami Marlins teammate Sandy Alcantara made a promise to the 24-year-old.
Inserted into the depleted Marlins’ starting lineup, Encarnación made a spectacular major league debut with a go-ahead, seventh-inning grand slam for his first hit. He also threw out a runner at third base from right field and stole a base, lifting Alcantara and Miami over the New York Mets 6-2 Sunday.
Ian Anderson and the Atlanta Braves are going home after a successful road trip.
All they want is more of the same.
“Hopefully we’re as hot as the weather there,” a grinning Anderson said. “It’s going to be hot.”
Anderson pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning, Matt Olson hit a career-high three doubles and Atlanta beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0 on Sunday, salvaging the finale of their weekend series.
- Victor Caratini and Hunter Renfroe hit two-run homers as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-3 Sunday for their fourth straight win.
The Brewers swept the three-game series and have won seven of their last nine.
Milwaukee took a 4-3 lead into the seventh inning before Renfroe hit his 13th home run, a drive into the upper deck in left field off reliever Joel Kuhnel.
- Mike Trout homered for the fifth time in the five-game series and Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 4-0 Sunday.
Trout hit two home runs in the series opener and one in each of the final three games. The five home runs tied the record for any player in a single series against the Mariners, along with George Bell in 1987 and Boston’s Trevor Story earlier this season.
Trout’s two-run drive in the fourth inning was his 52nd career homer against Seattle, matching Rafael Palmeiro for the most by any player off the Mariners.
The three-time AL MVP has 21 homers this season, four behind major league leader Aaron Judge of the Yankees.
Former UNC star diesLennie Rosenbluth, who led North Carolina to its first basketball NCAA title in 1957 with a victory over Wilt Chamberlain and Kansas in the championship game, died Saturday. He was 89.
The school announced Rosenbluth’s death but did not provide a cause. Rosenbluth and his wife, Dianne, moved to the Chapel Hill area just over a decade ago, and he had been a regular at UNC home games since.
Born and raised in the Bronx, Rosenbluth joined coach Frank McGuire and the Tar Heels in 1955 and was an all-Atlantic Coast Conference honoree in each of his three seasons. His No. 10 is one of only eight jerseys retired by UNC, along with Phil Ford, Michael Jordan, Antawn Jamison, Tyler Hansbrough, Jack Cobb, George Glamack and James Worthy.
He averaged 28.0 points per game in 1957 – still the school record – and beat out Chamberlain for the Helms Foundation College Basketball Player of the Year award.
That ‘57 Tar Heels team went 32-0, capping its run with a triple-overtime victory over Chamberlain’s Jayhawks. Rosenbluth scored 20 points in the championship game but fouled out late in regulation.