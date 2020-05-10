French Open might be played with no fans
The French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros could be held without fans later this year, the president of the French Tennis Federation said Sunday.
The clay-court tournament at Roland Garros was initially scheduled for May 24-June 7, but was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic and rescheduled for Sept. 20-Oct. 4.
Bernard Giudicelli tells French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche that organizers are considering the prospect it might need to go ahead without fans present. It could even start one week later.
“Organizing it without fans would allow a part of the economy to keep turning, (like) television rights and partnerships. It’s not to be overlooked,” Giudicelli said. “We’re not ruling any option out.”
However, he conceded that “the lack of visibility” when hosting a tournament without fans is a concern.
USWNT’s Morgan becomes mother
U.S. national soccer team star Alex Morgan has become a mom just in time for Mother’s Day.
Morgan announced Saturday on social media that she gave birth to daughter Charlie Elena Carrasco at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Charlie weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.
“She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only. My super moon baby,” Morgan wrote in an Instagram post.
Morgan and husband Servando Carrasco, who is a midfielder for the LA Galaxy, announced in October that they were expecting their first child in April.
Morgan was on the U.S. team that won the World Cup last summer in France. She hopes to return to the team following her maternity leave in time for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Her season with the Orlando Pride in the National Women’s Soccer League was cut short last year by a knee injury.
UVa president: No normal football seasonThe president of the University of Virginia says he hopes college football can be played this fall, though he cautioned that he does not expect it to seem like “normal football seasons.”
James Ryan told CBS’ “Face The Nation” on Sunday that athletic director Carla Williams and football coach Bronco Mendenhall are committed to a safe return to play, but that nothing will proceed until medical officials say it’s safe to resume workouts.
“We’re taking it day by day,” Ryan said. “Obviously, we need to have students back on grounds before football can begin.”
Virginia is coming off a season in which it won the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coastal Division championship. The Cavaliers also have recently won national championships in men’s basketball, soccer, tennis and lacrosse.
“Our hope, obviously, is that there’s a football season this fall,” Ryan said. “I don’t imagine it will look like normal football seasons just like I don’t imagine even if we have all students back on grounds it will look like a normal semester. It will not be a normal semester next fall.”
Ducks sign 2
The Anaheim Ducks have signed defenseman Brendan Guhle to a two-year, $1.6 million contract extension.
The Ducks also signed forward Sam Carrick to a one-year extension worth $700,000 on Sunday.
The 22-year-old Guhle has 14 points in 59 career NHL games with the Ducks and the Buffalo Sabres. Guhle has four goals and four assists in 30 games this season for the Ducks.
Carrick has played nine of his 34 career NHL games for the Ducks this season.