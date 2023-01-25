Girls basketball
Kristina Bozek poured in a game-high 21 points as Trinity cruised to a 51-28 road win over Montour in a Class 5A Section 4 girls basketball game Wednesday night.
The Hillers, who are in second place in the section, took control early bolting to a 33-17 halftime lead.
Reagan Kadlecik led Montour with 11 points.
California (5-3, 8-8) led 19-17 at halftime and 32-29 after three quarters. The Trojans held a 15-8 edge in the pivotal fourth quarter.
All of the points by Carmichaels (3-4, 5-12) were scored by two players. Megan Voithofer had a game-high 25 points and Sophia Zalar tallied 12.
Lane Allison and Kaden Shields combined for 53 points, powering West Greene to a 72-62 non-section victory over visiting Bentworth.
Allison scored a career-high 34 points and Shields was highly productive with 19 points as the duo offset a game-high 37 points by Bentworth’s Landon Urcho.
The score was tied 36-36 at halftime and West Greene (3-13) won the game with a 22-9 scoring edge in the pivotal third quarter.
• Burgettstown was a 72-54 winner at Western beaver in a non-section game.
Zack Schrockman scored a career-high 27 points and James Leuice tallied 21 as the Blue Devils evened their record at 8-8. Schrockman made four three-point baskets. Caleb Russell also scored in double figures, finishing with 13.
Levi Gray had 18 points and Chantz Cottrill 17 for Western Beaver (9-8).
Jon Rahm struggled to a 1-over 73 at Torrey Pines South, which has become one of his favorite courses, while Sam Ryder, Aaron Rai and Brent Grant all shot 8-under 64 on the more forgiving North Course on Wednesday to tie for the first-round lead at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Rahm, ranked No. 3 in the world and trying for his third win in as many starts, made a double bogey on the par-4 seventh hole and was continually left frustrated on the South Course. He earned his first PGA Tour victory in 2017 at the municipal courses on a bluff above the Pacific Ocean and then won the U.S. Open on the South Course in 2021.
