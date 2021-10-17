In boys soccer
Daniel Sassak scored four goals to lead Belle Vernon to an 8-1 victory over Uniontown.
Tyle Kovatch, Dylan Rathway, Luke Kimmel, and Trevor Kovatch also scored for the Leopards.
In girls soccer
Brenna Benky scored the only goal of the game as Waynesburg defeated McGuffey 1-0.
Ashlyn Basinger assisted on the goal.
- Canon-McMillan shut out South Fayette 3-0.
No further information was made available on the match.
In college soccer
Westminster shut out Waynesburg University 4-0 Saturday in PAC game.
Westminster moved to 6-0 in the conference and 12-1-1 overall. Waynesburg fell to 1-4-1 and 5-7-1.
- Freshman Ashley Venezia scored the game-winning goal in overtime to give California University a 1-0 victory Edinboro Saturday in a PSAC match.
Venezia scored at the 91:25 mark. Juliana Cruz assisted on the goal. The win moved Cal to 3-8-0. Edinboro fell to 6-5-0 in the conference and 7-5-0 overall.