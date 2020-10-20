Soccer
Ashley Horvath scored two goals to help Chartiers-Houston to a 7-0 victory in a Section 2-A match.
Also scoring for C-H (8-3-1, 8-3-1) were Kayla Brose, Lexie Durkacs, Alyssa Wright and Olivia Boardley. Bella Hess got her first varsity goal.
Madyson Smith notched her fifth shutout.
n Riley Wirth scored with just 30 seconds to play to give Brentwood a 2-1 victory over Chartiers-Houston in a Section 4-A match.
Matt Bucha scored for Chartiers-Houston (7-5, 9-5). Heran Pradhan tied the game 1-1 with a goal for Brentwood (9-2, 9-4).
n Canon-McMillan boys defeated Mt. Lebanon 3-2 in a Section 2 match of Class 4-A.
C-M moved to 7-4-1 in the section and overall. Mt. Lebanon fell to 5-6-1 and 5-7-1.
n Amy Allen scored two goals as South Fayette stopped Mt. Lebanon 3-2 in a non section match.
The win put South Fayette’s record at 9-4-1.
Anna Hertzler scored the other goal for SF,
n Isabella Laurita and Farrah Reader each scored two goals to help Belle Vernon to a 5-3 victory over Trinity in a Section 2 match of Class 3A.
The Leopards finish with four straight wins and are 10-2 and in second place inthe section, one game behind Connellsvile.
Trinity falls to 7-5, one half match behind Ringgold.
At The Meadows
Racing confidently down in class, Sansovina Hanover made the lead early and made it stick late in Tuesday’s feature at The Meadows, a $10,400 Filly & Mare Conditioned Pace.
Jim Pantaleano didn’t rush Sansovina Hanover from the gate, but when the 5-year-old daughter of Somebeachsomewhere-Shacked Up quarter-poled to the point, she had plenty in reserve to hold off Always Giggling by 1-1/4 lengths in 1:52.2 in the slop. Dancing Lisa finished third.
Doug Snyder trains Sansovina Hanover, who pushed her career bankroll to $345,497, for Frank Poerio, Jr.
Mike Wilder, who collected four wins on Monday’s card, added three more Tuesday while trainer Dirk Simpson also enjoyed a triple on the 13-race card.