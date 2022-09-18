In water polo
The Washington & Jefferson College men’s water polo team wrapped up competition Sunday at the ‘Roo Invite which was hosted by Austin College in Texas. The Presidents fell to Augustana by a 13-4 score and dropped a 12-8 decision to the hosts in the final match for the Presidents.
W&J opened competition with a pair of wins Saturday at the ‘Roo Invitational hosted by Austin College in Texas. The Presidents downed Connecticut College by a 16-9 score before beating Penn State Behrend by a 20-8 margin on day one of the two-day tournament.
In college soccer
Playing nearly 40 minutes a ‘man down,’ the California (PA) men’s soccer team suffered a 5-0 loss against No. 12 Mercyhurst to open Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West play at the Philipsburg Soccer Facility.
The Vulcans fall to 1-3-1 this season while facing its first nationally-ranked opponent of the season. Meanwhile, the Lakers record their third-consecutive shutout and improve to 7-0-1 overall.
n The California University women’s soccer team dropped a 2-0 contest against Mercyhurst at the Phillipsburg Soccer Facility on Saturday afternoon in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West play.
With the loss, the Vulcans drop to 1-3-2 overall and 1-2-2 in conference action. Meanwhile, the Lakers improve to 5-1-1 behind a 5-0-1 mark in league competition.
Senior midfielder Zach Bowser scored two first half goals to lead the the Washington & Jefferson College men’s soccer team to a 3-1 victory over Penn State Altoona Saturday afternoon in Blair County.
The win improves the Presidents to 3-3 for the season. The Lions fall to 2-3 in 2022.
Bowser scored in the 20th minute and again in the 41st minute to give W&J a multi-goal advantage.
A late goal scored in the second half in the 71st minute was the difference as visiting Hiram beat the Washington & Jefferson College women’s soccer team by a 1-0 score Saturday afternoon in non-conference play at Alexandre Stadium.
W&J posted a strong defensive effort for the majority of the game, being led by Kayla Daugherty and Katie Brown.
The visitors goal came from Ashley Sandru with the assist from Mackenzie Morrison
In H.S. cross country
The Trinity boys high school teams competed today at the Commodore Perry Invitational.
In the high school race, the Trinity boys finished in 10th place in the 25-team field. Medaling for the Hillers in the overall 18th position was Ben Papson with a time of 18:31 on the 3.1-mile course. Rounding out the varsity team was Andy Ciampa, John Garcia, Nick Hrabik, Noah Davis, Dan Bouvy and Aaron Hunsberger.
n On Saturday, the Trinity girls cross country team placed 3rd out of 26 teams at the Commodore Perry Invitational in Hadley, Pa. Winning medals for the Hillers were Kaylee Foringer who placed 8th with a time of 21:35 and Abby Bodart who finished 29th in 23:11.
In college field hockey
The Washington & Jefferson field hockey team suffered a 2-1 defeat to Nazareth in overtime Saturday in an Empire 8 Conference match in New York.
The loss drops W&J to 2-4 overall and 2-1 in E8 play. Nazareth improves to 1-0 in conference play and 1-5 overall.
The Presidents led for the majority of the match after tallying a first quarter goal. In the eighth minute of play, Freshman forward Lily Giering tallied her fifth goal of the campaign, scoring off an assist from junior forward Hailey Wachowiak.
In H.S. soccer
McKenna DeUnger scored four goals to lead Charleroi’s girls soccer team over Yough 5-3.
Bella Carroto scored a goal on a penalty kick. Mckenzie Pritts scored twice for Yough.
