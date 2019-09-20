Something has to give this afternoon, when Bethany arrives at Waynesburg University to play a football game.
Both teams are winless, so one team will leave happy, the other disappointed, after this Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup.
The Yellow Jackets come into this game with an 0-2 record that includes one conference loss. Bethany has an identical record.
Waynesburg is coming off a 45-21 loss to Westminster and Bethany was defeated by Grove City, 26-15, last Saturday night.
If the Yellow Jackets are going to win this game, they must be able to run the ball to open up the passing game, and that means senior left tackle Alex Paulina is going to have a busy day. The all-conference road-grader who transferred in from Pitt has been a rock along the offensive line ever since he arrived on campus three years ago.
“I’ve been around a lot of great athletes in my time coaching at W&J and throughout my career and Alex (ranks right up there),” said Waynesburg head coach Chris Smithley. “He’s a top-of-the-line guy and a phenomenal leader. He’s at Waynesburg for all the right reasons, what with the academics, the program we’re trying to build here. He’s leading the charge.”
Paulina is big, 6-4 and 314 pounds, and strong. He is an athletically gifted talent who, even at his size, was a member of the Canon-McMillan High School lacrosse team.
“He sees things (from opposing defenses) and he is a great communicator to the other people on the line,” said Smithley. “We’re thankful that he’s here and helping us turn this thing around.”
Bethany relies on the dual threat of quarterback Carlin Bason, who has thrown for 209 yards and rushed for 92. His favorite target is Hunter Klein, who has 14 receptions. The Bison defense allowed only 71 passing yards and created three turnovers against Grove City.
Wash & Jeff at CMU
Washington & Jefferson will try to win its third straight game and knock off undefeated Carnegie Melon.
W&J should be fresh coming off of a 59-0 shutout of Thiel, a game where the starters came out early.
CMU, like W&J, is 1-0 in the PAC and 2-0 overall.
Shippensburg at California
California will try to rebound from its first loss of the season, 35-28 to Kutztown, when Shippensburg arrives at Adamson Stadium for a PSAC crossover game.
The Vulcans (1-1) turned the ball over four times last week – three interceptions and a fumble – so ball security will be critical for quarterback Noah Mitchell.
Shippensburg is off to an 0-2 start, losing to Clarion in the opener, 48-28, and Slippery Rock last week, 54-19.