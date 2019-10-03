The Coal Bowl trophy is presented each year to the winner of the college football game between California and Indiana.
It’s a rather regular looking trophy, complete with some bells and whistles. But it is highly valued among the players who compete for it each year.
Last year, California University gained control of the rotating trophy for another season with a 36-24 victory over Indiana at Adamson Stadium.
For Jordan Dandridge, the Vulcans’ talented senior wide receiver, that victory came with a little bit of frustration. Dandridge missed the game with an injury and that also limited him in the celebration portion after the game.
“Last year, I didn’t get to touch the trophy as much as I wanted to because I missed the game,” he said. “We are looking forward to keeping it for another year.”
To do that, California must travel to Indiana Saturday afternoon and earn it against the No. 19-ranked Crimson Hawks from a 2 p.m. kickoff.
Both teams are 1-0 in the PSAC West Division. Indiana is undefeated through four games and Cal is 3-1, a loss to Kutztown in Week 2 the only blemish.
Besides the trophy, Dandridge said the rivalry that has been nurtured over the years makes this an interesting game.
“It’s a fun week,” said Dandridge, who is second on the team with 20 receptions and a team-high five touchdowns.
“I think both teams look forward to this game. The Coal Bowl is what separates the other teams from our schedule. We want to keep the tradition alive. It’s a good rivalry. We don’t like them and they don’t like us but after the game, we still go out and talk to each other.”
Last year, Cal beat IUP by playing a clean game. Quarterback Noah Mitchell did not throw an interception and tailback Nelson Brown rushed for 143 yards and scored three touchdowns.
But the play of the game came from defensive back Lamont McPhatter, who returned an interception 100 yards for the game-clinching touchdown with just under five minutes to play.
“They are a really talented team,” said Cal head coach Gary Dunn. “It’s the most important game because it’s the next game.”
IUP uses a power running game that features Samir Bullock and Justice Evans. The Crimson Hawks have a talented stable of wide receivers for quarterback Quinton Maxwell.
Bethany at W&J
Washington & Jefferson got some good news this week: the ankle injury suffered by senior tailback Jordan West was not as bad as once feared. The original diagnosis for West was not good and he was feared lost for the season. But the injury was not as severe and he could return soon.
“He might be able to play this week,” said W&J head coach Mike Sirianni. “We were a little surprised. We’ll see. He’s still not 100 percent but he’s getting better.”
Either way, the Presidents will still depend on a strong defensive effort to stop Bethany’s offense.
“We got some people back,” said W&J defensive back Max Garda. “When we’re clicking on all cylinders, I think we have the best defense in the country.
“Last week, we had people step in and do really well. That’s a huge confidence builder for us and, hopefully, we can carry that into this week and all through the season.”
The Presidents are 3-1 overall, 2-1 in the PAC. Bethany is 1-2 and 1-3. Kickoff is 2 p.m.
Thiel at Waynesburg
This game gives Waynesburg a chance to accomplish two things: achieve its first win of the season and get out of the conference basement.
Both teams are 0-3 in the PAC and 0-4 overall. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 27-7 loss to Geneva and Thiel fell to Case Western Reserve, 37-6. Thiel has scored only 16 points in four games. Kickoff is 1:30 p.m.