Five players scored in double figures as Saint Vincent rolled past Washington & Jefferson 93-71 in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game.
Josh Duda led the way for Saint Vincent (1-1, 4-5) with 21 points. David Stephen scored 17 points and Cletus Helton added 13. Andrew Reed and Shemar Bennett each scored 11 points.
Cam Seemann’s 14 points and Okikiola Agbale’s 12 paced the Presidents (0-1, 5-3), who trailed, 45-25, at halftime.
Grove City 73, Waynesbrg 45: Four players reached double figures as Grove City knocked off Waynesbrg, 73-45, in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game.
James Wells poured in 20 points and Nate Peters chipped in with 16 for the Wolvlerines (1-0, 3-5), who outscored Waynesburg, 43-24, in the second half. Justice Rice and Erik Meiners each scored 10 points.
Frank Bozicevic was the lone scorer in double figure fro Waynesburg with 13 points.
Women’s results
Saint Vincent 84, Wash & Jeff 47: Suffering through a horrible shooting night, Washington & Jefferson suffered an 84-47 loss to Saint Vincent in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game.
The Presidents (0-1, 5-3) shot 27 percent from the field (16 of 59), 12.5 percent from three-point range (3 of 24) and 48 percent from the free throw line (12 of 25).
Alie Seto led W&J with 11 points and seven rebounds.
Jenna Lafko sparked Saint Vincent (1-0, 4-1) with 26 points and five rebounds. Madison Kollar contributed 16 points and Carlee Kilgus pulled down nine rebounds.
Grove City 77, Waynesburg 56: Kate Balcom scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to help power Grove City to a 77-56 rout of Waynesburg in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game.
Sedona Campbell and Jess Bowen each scored 11 points for Grove City (1-0, 7-0), which led 41-36 at halftime. Jessica Kimbrell and Emma Vezzosi each scored eight points.
Brooke Fuller led Waynesburg (0-1, 1-5) with 16 points and Zale Smith added 13 points.