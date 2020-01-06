Brent Pegram had a terrific night shooting the basketball from three-point range, but when California University needed only two points, he still found the mark.
Pegram made a game-winning shot as time expired to give California a thrilling 94-93 victory over host Slippery Rock in a PSAC men’s basketball game Monday night.
Pegram made eight three-pointers in the game en route to a 30-point performance. But it was his second two-point basket of the night, a runner that banked in, that gave Cal (4-3, 8-5) the victory. Slippery Rock had taken a 93-92 lead with four seconds remaining when Donovan Walker made two free throws.
Pegram’s basket capped a wild game that was full of good shooting. Luke House scored 18 points for Cal, which shot 52 percent from the field and made 13 three-pointers. Zyan Collins had 13 points and Tim Smith 11.
Slippery Rock’s Jared Armstrong scored 26 points, Deontae Robertson had 20, Will Robinson 17 and Micah Till 12. The Rock (2-5, 6-7) made 14 three-point field goals.
Women’s result
California 68, Slippery Rock 59: Monica Burns scored a game-high 25 points and California used a huge advantage at the free-throw line to beat Slippery Rock 68-59 in a PSAC game.
California (5-2, 11-2) had five fewer field goals than The Rock but the Vulcans made 21 of 29 free throws compared to the host team’s 8 of 15.
Burns converted 12 of 13 opportunities at the free-throw line. The senior guard made a layup and four free throws down the stretch, after Slippery Rock had pulled to within 61-55 with 3:19 left.
The Vulcans also shot it well from long range, making nine of 18 three-point attempts.
Shauna Harrison was the only other Cal player to score in doduble figures. She finished with 14 points. Point guard Bianca Jasper had 10 rebounds and five assists.
Brooke Hinderliter led The Rock (1-6, 3-10) with 17 points.