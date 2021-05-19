SLIPPERY ROCK – One of these days, Taylor Shriver will bring the right poles to a track meet.
Until then, she’ll just keep on winning the event.
The senior from Waynesburg had the wrong pole for the Washington-Greene County Coaches Track & Field Championships and again for Wednesday’s WPIAL Class AA Championships.
But like last time, Shriver had no trouble winning the pole vault, clearing 11-6 and easily beating runnerup Corinn Brewer of Greensburg Central Catholic.
Shriver and Brewer were the only vaulters to hit the state qualifying mark for the PIAA Championships, set for Memorial Day weekend at Shippensburg University.
The top four finishers in Class AAA and top five in Class AA advanced. Also, any athlete who hit the qualifying standard moved on.
Shriver was one of five area winners in Class AA.
The others were Mara Whalen (400) of Fort Cherry; Amanda Schramm (discus) of Burgettstown; Gabe McConville (1,600) of Waynesburg and Clara Barr (100 hurdles) of McGuffey.
“I borrow poles from Steel City track club and I had a few of them with me,” said Shriver. “But the one I didn’t have, the girl there usually uses it. I thought they were bringing it. But it wasn’t in her bag. So I had to jump up 10 pounds on my pole. I’ve never been on that one before.”
Shriver got 11-6 on her third attempt.
“I blew through my poles,” said Shriver. “On warm days, the poles bend a lot more. Once I moved up to 140, I got through it. After that, the poles I had just weren’t going to cut it.”
Leia Day of Hopewell finished third at 9-0.
Whalen won the 400 in 57.3, a PR, got fourth in the 800 with a time of 2:23.01 and qualified for states.
“I knew where I was ranked because of the seed times,” said Whalen. “But it didn’t matter. I knew they were going to race me because it’s the WPIAL Championships. Everyone wants to race at WPIALs so everyone wants to race. I knew I had to get out fast and that’s something I’ve been working on.”
Whalen also was on the 1,600 relay team.
“It wasn’t my best time,” Whalen said of the 800. “The heat got to me.”
Schramm threw three PR distances: 135 in discus, 38-9 for shot and 109-0 in javelin, finishing first, second and third.
“I threw 133, 134 and 135 in the discus so I kept improving by one foot,” said Schramm. “I was most satisfied with the discus. It’s been a goal of mine to be a WPIAL champion.”
McConville shaved seven seconds off his personal record in the 1,600 and that came even after a shove nearly sent him offstride in the final 200 meters.
“I knew it was going to be a tough field and I was feeding off their energy,” said McConville. “All season, it was cold. I do like the sun but I was too busy concentrating on the race.”
Carlos Gibbs’ school record of 4:15 in the 1,600 is in McConville’s sites. Another race like this and he’ll have it.
“I came across in the third lane and I thought I came too far to let this get away,” said McConville.
Carson McCoy of Deer Lakes was second, about one second off the pace.
Barr embraces a race most runners want no part of: the 110-meter hurdles. Her time of 16.00 was .25 better than Callifornia’s Makayla Boda, who came away with three silver medals despite a bout with the flu that had her throwing up on the bus trip to Slippery Rock.
Barr was second in the long jump and was fifth in the 200.
“I think I’m going to drop the 200,” Barr said, “and concentrate on my strengths.”
Barr was drawn to the sport by, of all things, the hurdles.
“I always wanted to do them,” said Barr. “I’ve only fallen once. Once you get that drive in you to win, you can’t give up.”
Other selected finishes were Ashlyn Basinger of Waynesburg, who was third in the 100 dash and qualified; Colton Craig of Chartiers-Houston, who was second in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the 200 dash; and Colton Whyte of Burgettstown, who was third in the 400.