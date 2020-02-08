HERSHEY – Canon-McMillan finally ran out of time and starting wrestlers.
The Big Macs took Erie Cathedral Prep down to the last bout before dropping a 29-26 decision in the consolation semifinals of the PIAA Class AAA Team Tournament at the Giant Center Saturday morning.
The Big Macs were without two key starters, heavyweight Gio Ramos, who injured his knee in early January, and Jimmy Baxter, a 132-pounder who suffered a knee injury Friday.
Canon-McMillan brought a little more than two dozen wrestlers and used all but a few in this three-day event.
Still, Erie Cathedral Prep could not secure the victory until the 14th bout of the dual meet.
“We used quite a bit of different people,” said Canon-McMillan head coach Jeff Havelka, who had to feel like a chess master attempting to find the right combination to put on the mat for success.
And he nearly pulled it off.
“We lost to Erie Cathedral Prep by three points,” Havelka said. “I thought our kids did a really nice job. We had no other choice than to bump up. When we told the kids, they just nodded their heads and said, ‘Whatever we have to do.’”
Bumping up to assure no forfeits not only means a different opponent but also one who has a weight and possible size and strength advantage.
“It was a hell of an effort and I couldn’t be prouder of their effort,” said Havelka.
Canon-McMillan jumped out to a 12-0 lead, thanks to a pin from defending state champion Gerrit Nijenhuis at 220 pounds.
Two major decisions by Erie Cathedral Prep made it 12-8. With the help of three decisions in four bouts, Canon-McMillan pushed the lead to 21-11.
Erie Cathedral Prep took the lead, 26-21, with the help of pins by Paniro Johnson at 145 and Marques McClarin at 152.
But Tanner Rohaley returned the lead to Canon-McMillan, 27-26, with a pin at 160 pounds. Kelyn Blossey decisioned Blake Joseph, 6-1, at 170 to win it.
“It’s sad because this could have gone so differently for us,” said Tanner Rohaley. “But we lost Gio and then Jimmy got hurt. But it is what it is and you just have to go out and wrestle the best you can.
“We fell just a little short of our goal.”