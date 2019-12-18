Alie Seto scored 20 points and Washington & Jefferson pulled away late for a 76-67 victory over Chatham in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game Wednesday.
Seto also had nine rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals for the Presidents (1-1, 6-3), who outscored Chatham, 43-32, over the final two quarters.
W&J had four other players reach double figures. Aleena McDaniel scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double. Hannnah Johnston scored 14 points and Laura Gilbert had 14 points, five rebounds, seven assists and three steals.
Chatham was led by Emily Ondo’s 35 points and 11 rebounds and Kaitlyn Fertig’s 23 points and seven steals.
Chatham got to within three with 2:25 to play but would score only four more points the rest of the way.
Men’s results
Muskingum 95, Waynesburg 48: Marcus Dempsey scored 27 points to help Muskingum roll past Waynesburg, 95-48, in a non-conference game.
Alex Masinelli and Trey Singleton each scored 11 points for the Muskies, who led 55-24 at halftime. Luis Suarez added 10 points.
Isiah Alonzo paced the Yellow Jackets with 16 points.
Wash & Jeff 63, Chatham 51: Okikioli Ogbale had a double-double to help Washington & Jefferson pull out a 63-51 victory over Chatham in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game Wednesday at Henry Memorial Center.
Agbale scored 13 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for W&J, which led 30-24 at halftime. AJ Blue finished with 10 rebounds.
Will Sandherr had a game-high 18 points and 15 rebounds for Chatham. Malik Potter had 10 rebounds.