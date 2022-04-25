Scott Seltzer has been named executive director of the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League.
Seltzer has held the position of president of the WPIAL Board of Directors for six years, also serving on the PIAA Board of Directors during that same time. He is a 13-year elected member of the WPIAL Board of Directors, and currently is in his 12th year as the Assistant Superintendent for School Leadership at Chartiers Valley School District. Seltzer served as the Acting Superintendent at Chartiers Valley in 2017-18.
Seltzer replaces Amy Scheuneman, who resigned earlier this month to take a position with P3R, which organizes races in Western Pennsylvania, including the Pittsburgh Marathon. She will remain in the WPIAL position until the end of the spring season.
Her title at her new job will be youth programming director.
“The job that Amy Scheuneman did, getting us through the (COVID-19 pandemic) and through the past couple years was outstanding,” said Seltzer. “There’s no way that I will be able to compare to what she has done for this district and for this league – she will be greatly missed. It’s an honor and a privilege to be chosen as the next Executive Director. This is something I thought about for a long time, and to have this opportunity is humbling. I’m not going to be able to replace Amy, but I will do my best to represent the league.”
A graduate of Westminster College, Seltzer earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in history in 1989 and a Master’s degree in guidance in 1996. He later received his Principal’s Certification in 2002 and Superintendent’s Letter of Eligibility in 2007.