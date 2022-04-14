In a surprise move Amy Scheuneman has resigned as WPIAL executive director effective June 1.
No reason was given for her resignation. Scheuneman is taking on a new job but that won’t be announced until Monday at the earliest.
Scheuneman began her tenure with the WPIAL in July of 2019 as she transitioned from a high school athletic director to the Associate Executive Director. She assumed the helm of the WPIAL amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and was adamant about the need for school and athletics to continue for the students’ well-being throughout that time.
“Interscholastic athletics will always be near to my heart, but I have run this race for 20 years, and it is time for me to begin a new chapter and a new race in my life,” Scheuneman said in a statement released by the WPIAL.
The WPIAL board will meet Tuesday to discuss the process of naming Scheuneman’s replacement.
“Regardless of the job, I have always worked hard to leave a place better than I found it,” said Scheuneman. “I know that to be true in this position.”
Scheuneman spearheaded efforts to increase education and awareness of Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association By-Laws through weekly “tidbits” to athletic directors and principals, facilitated a Mental Health Seminar for schools and athletic trainers to better identify and address mental health needs, and hosted an educational training session on Article VI of the By-Laws pertaining to Transfers, Residence and Recruiting.
By streamlining office processes and reducing operating costs, Scheuneman also helped keep the WPIAL in a solid financial position.