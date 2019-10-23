CANONSBURG – Tommy Samosky went from goat to G.O.A.T. in a little more than 30 minutes.
The senior defender put the ball in his own net with 26:15 left in regulation that tied the match then scored with 9:37 left in the first overtime to give Canon-McMillan a 2-1 victory over Fox Chapel in a WPIAL Class 4A boys soccer quarterfinal at Big Mac Stadium Wednesday night.
The Big Macs will play top-seeded Plum, which defeated Upper St. Clair 4-0 Wednesday, in Saturday’s semifinals. Plum has yet to lose this season and has nine shutouts.
Samosky put a header on the ball and it hit the crossbar, came down and rolled in for the game-winner.
“We just put that play in this week,” Samosky said. “I’m so glad we won. I would have felt terrible if we lost.”
Canon-McMillan, the second-place team in Section 2, came into the match with a 12-3-1. Fox Chapel finished in second in Section 1, showed up with a 12-3-3 record.
“Playoffs are always interesting,” said C-M head coach Larry Fingers, back from a two-match suspension. Once we got to overtime, we’re a confident bunch and figured we can get the one goal.”
Owen Maher scored with 3:21 before halftime to give C-M a 1-0 lead.
The game was tied at 26:15 on the own goal. Samosky was chasing down a rolling ball that was headed to goalkeeper Alex Hilbert. Samosky tapped it to Hilbert but sent it slightly off course and past a startled Hilbert, who turned and watched it roll the final 15 yards into the net.
“I thought my goalie was still in the net,” Samosky said, “but he came out. It was just a miscommunication.”
Blackhawk 4, Belle Vernon 1
Someone forgot to tell Blackhawk it is the 12th seed in the WPIAL Class AAA soccer playoffs.
The Cougars used a smothering defense and a pair of Nolan Finkbeiner goals in the first half to knock off fourth-seeded Belle Vernon, 4-1. Blackhawk advances to the semifinals Saturday against top-seeded Franklin Regional.
“We used that as motivation,” said Blackhawk head coach Jared Rebich. “We wanted to show them we were better than where we were seeded.”
Belle Vernon had only lost one match entering Wednesday night. This was the third time in four years Belle Vernon lost to a lower seed.
Finkbeiner gave Blackhawk a 1-0 lead when he gathered in a rebound and rifled it in from 10 yards out at 28:05. Hissecond goal came from hustle as he slid into the goal crease to redirect it in at 12:47.
Belle Vernon got one back with 3:47 remaining in the half when Daniel Sassak found Niko Apodiakos breaking down the right slot and he picked the left corner of the goal.
“I think once we settled in and got that goal before the half, that turned the game,” said BV head Rob Miele. “Then we missed an opportunity in the second half. When they scored the third goal, it forced us to make some changes.”
BV goalie T.J. Watson misplayed a shot and Logan Gonzalez was right there for the tap-in goal 15 minutes into the second half. Cougar Bounl made it 4-1 at 19:06, taking a beautiful cross from E.J. Vide.