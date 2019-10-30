Rachel Rohanna pulled back to even par in the LPGA Q Series fifth round at Pinehurst No. 9, but dropped a stroke on her back nine Wednesday afternoon to finish at 1-over 73.
The Waynesburg Central graduate has a five-round total of 2-over 358 heading into today’s sixth round.
Rohanna closed her fourth round last Saturday with a bogey and opened her fifth round on No. 10 with a double bogey-7. She managed to pull even for the round with a birdie-2 on No. 12 and birdie-4 on No. 15.
Rohanna played her front nine in even-par 36.
“It’s definitely a tough course. I think they had it set up as easy a possible,” said Rohanna. “I just got off to a bad start on the first hole and felt I like I was playing catch up all day.”
She bogeyed No. 6, her 15th hole, to come back in 1-over 37.
“I lipped out four putts today. Nothing super close, but 20-footers. Three were for birdies and the other was for par,” said Rohanna.
The field is pared to the low 80 scores and ties after the sixth round for the final 36 holes, but Rohanna has her sights set on the top-20. The top 20 was sitting at 4-under for the tournament after the fifth round.
Repeating her back-to-back rounds of 3-under 67 from late last week would go a long way to her moving up the leaderboard.
“I’m not really looking at the cut. I don’t think I shot myself out of the top 20, but I know I have some work to do,” explained Rohanna. “You just have to hit good shots. The greens are very big and undulating. If you can hit it close, it’s not too bad, but tee shots and approach shots are deceiving and sometimes hard to judge.”