River City cracked three consecutive home runs in the third inning to spark the Rascals to a 9-6 victory over the Washington Wild Things Wednesday in a Frontier League game.
With Washington holding a 3-2 lead, the Rascals began the barrage with back-to-back-to-back homers.
Lee-Jun Kalawaia began it with a three-run blast, then Zach Lavy and James Morisano followed with solo shots that gave the Rascals a 7-3 lead. Braxton Martinez hit a two-run homer in the first inning.
River City, in a hot battle for a playoff spot, added two runs in the eighth to pull away.
Hector Roa went 3-for-5 and drove in three runs for Washington. Cody Erickson homered.