McMurray native Alison Riske won the first set against Y.F. Wang, 7-6 (7-5) before rains forced a suspension of the match at the Australian Open Sunday.
Riske entered the match with Yang ranked 18th in the world.
Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka won the tournament opening match for her dad at the Australian Open. Serena Williams won hers for her daughter.
The first two matches on center court at the Australian Open were all about families for two champions.
For something new, Osaka's father, Leonard Francois, was in the crowd watching as the defending champion reeled off the last four games after dropping serve for the only time to beat Marie Bouzkova 6-2, 6-4.
Next up, Williams started her bid for a first major title as a mom when she beat 18-year-old Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-3. Williams has won the title seven times in Australia, and is aiming for an all-time record-equaling 24th Grand Slam singles title. She hasn't added to her career tally since victory at the 2017 Australian Open, and then becoming Olympia's mom. She managed to end one drought last week when she won the title in Auckland, New Zealand — her first since the Australian title three years ago.
“I hadn't been able to win as a mom, so it was nice to finally be able to win a tournament with a 2-year-old now,” Williams said of her Auckland win. “I've been pretty close, but it was special for me and for her. I hope for her.”
Williams has lost four Grand Slam finals since her last title, and is determined to end that streak.
She won seven straight games until Potapova held serve and changed the momentum — for a little while at least. The Russian got a service break, but broke Williams rallied quickly to get back on track.
Osaka thanked the crowd after her match, saying “You probably didn’t come for me, but thanks for filling up the stadium."